Balmain Is Taking A Stand Against Covid With Their Limited Edition Sneakers

Isabel Marant : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2021

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

The RED Organization has been giving back to communities for the last 14 years. Their mission is to raise awareness and funding to help eliminate HIV/AIDS in eight African countries: Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia. Now that we are in the midst of a global pandemic, Red has partnered with Balmain to create a pair of limited edition sneakers that will provide financial assistance and resources to countries impacted by both viruses.

RED x Balmain Limited Edition Sneakers

Source: Balmain / Balmain Website

The impact that the Corona Virus has on those who are already suffering from HIV/AIDS is alarming. In addition, the pandemic puts a limit on the way healthcare is managed in certain countries. It is through partnerships like this, people infected with HIV/AIDS and the Corona Virus have a fighting chance through resources. Now more than ever is the best time to shop with a purpose.

In a statement to Elle.com, Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing said, “Having begun my life in an orphanage, the struggles of vulnerable children across the globe is something that’s extremely personal for me,” he explains. “With AIDS killing more young people (aged 15-29) and more young women (aged 15-49) than any other disease worldwide, there are now almost 14 million children worldwide who have lost a parent to AIDS. Most of those children live in sub-Saharan Africa, and the work (RED) does is critical to the education, empowerment and protection of those children and their families—which is why I am thrilled to do anything that I can do to support it.”

RED x Balmain Limited Edition Sneakers

Source: Balmain / Balmain Website

The limited edition sneakers are being sold on the Balmain website for $595.00. The brand will give 25% of each sale to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response mission. The goal is to raise $5 billion in the next year in efforts to provide healthcare for those impacted by the pandemic.

The work that RED does is gives people a fighting chance to live their lives in a healthier way. With funding and resources, every day another life saved. If you’re looking for ways to shop with a purpose this season, this collaboration might be appealing to you. What do you think? Would you support RED’s partnership with Balmain?

