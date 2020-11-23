Taraji P. Henson Lit Up The AMAs In These Designer Lewks!

Fresh off her cameo in Megan Thee Stallion’s Body video, Taraji P. Henson gave us energy, fashion and dance moves as the host of the 2020 American Music Awards. Taraji opened the award show night dazzling the red carpet in a beaded shift dress by Giorgio Armani with an elaborate collar and fringe detailing her neck and wrists. Longtime stylist, Jason Bolden accessorized the look with a coordinating head wrap and metallic open-toed Tom Ford shoe. Instantly, we stayed glued to our seats in anticipation as Taraji teased us on social media with, “Let the lewks begin.”

Channeling different moments in time and musical icons, but she insured to reminds us of her ratchet side by opening the show with a slew of dancers to perform “WAP” and “Savage” after disrobing from her white belted mini and cape to reveal a flesh tone Perry Meek bodysuit.

“We’re going to have some fun. We’re embracing our neighbors and coming together with music” and fun we did have. Taraji then appeared in an sleeveless Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2020 grey dress with a high neckline. Her hair swooped into a ponytail while two curls framed her face.

Taraji didn’t stop there, turning up the heat in an eye popping high thigh black custom Georges Hobeika look (from their Spring 2021 RTW collection) with a sheer beaded skirt and asymmetrical top with an oversized keyhole cutout.

Next, Hensen appeared in a darling Pyer Moss mini with suede Casadei over-the-knee boots and fierce black hat. This look again inspired by the Spring but the hat which sat on jeweled netting that adorned her hair stole the show.

That was until the hair changed and the curves appeared in an Area Fall 2020 black and white print dress. Reminding us of the 70s, the big hair brought us Pam Grier, Foxy Brown vibes.

Keeping the hair, Taraji posed with cutouts of Jay Z and Beyonce in a vintage Patrick Kelly corset-dress with matching jacket from the 80s. Not to disappointment, she completed the ensemble with over-the-knee leopard print boots.

From Foxy to Diana Ross, the hair again pulls her lilac slip dress with circular cutouts together. She accessorized the look with a gold Tiffany HardWear link necklace that would cost you $12,000!

Source: Kevin Mazur / GettyTaraji twirled into her funkiest look of the night with her burgundy over-the-knee boots and long-sleeved mini featuring trips of red, white and black strips.

Bringing back the sparkle and high thigh splits, Taraji P Hensen closed the night in a neon yellow one-sleeve gown, dangling earrings and a side parted face framed hair.

Taraji had a ball and rose to the occasion of keeping us entertained and excited to watch. “I am so happy to be here,” the actress enthused. “Look, I’m just happy to be off the couch, and in some real fashion. And some deodorant, which I think just expired.”

Get the deets on her Foxy Brown inspired hair, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Celebrity Hairstylist Tym Wallace Tells Us How To Recreate Taraji’s AMA Looks

10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals

10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals 1. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. TARAJI P. HENSON SPOTTED IN NEW YORK CITY, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. TARAJI P HENSON AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. TARAJI P. HENSON AT NBC'S "76TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS", 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE 8TH ANNUAL BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE CEREMONY, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE FOX WINTER TCA ALL STAR PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. TARAJI P. HENSON SPOTTED IN NEW YORK CITY, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals 10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals [caption id="attachment_3196953" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty[/caption] Taraji P. Henson shows no signs of slowing down. At 50-years-young, the actress, author, and hair care expert has done so much. Since her breakthrough role as Yvette in Baby Boy, Taraji has honed monumental roles that have earned her several awards. She has 1 Golden Globe Award, 1 Screen Actors Guild Award, 1 Critics Choice Award, 2 Black Reel Awards, 6 BET awards, and 10 NAACP Awards. When Taraji isn't killing' it on screen, she's helping Black women get gather their edges with her new hair care line TPH by Taraji P. Henson. Months before the launch, she teased her instagram followers with photos of her thick, long, lavish hair. Although the brand is in it's freshman year, it has been met with great reviews. When it comes to fashion, Taraji works with only the best. Jason Bolden is her go-to stylist. Together, the pair create looks that keep the people talking. Jason likes to put Taraji in outfits that accentuate her long legs. Hairstylist extraordinaire Tym Wallace has been known to work his magical fingers in Taraji's locs. From wigs to natural tresses, her mane is always done to perfection. Today marks Taraji's 50th rotation around the sun. Her contribution to the Black community goes far beyond acting roles, great fashion, and hair care products. She uses her voice to amplify those who go unheard. She really is a gem on, and off the red carpet. In honor of her 50th birthday, we're counting down 10 times Taraji gave us fashion goals.

Taraji P. Henson Lit Up The AMAs In These Designer Lewks! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com