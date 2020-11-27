Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

It’s Time To Dance! The Official Trailer For Netflix’s “The PROM” Is Here

PROM production stills

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Ryan Murphy is back at it again ladies and gentlemen! Netflix just launched the official trailer for “The Prom” on Thanksgiving… and the talent is off the charts.

Check out the trailer below:

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winnerJames Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Directed by Ryan Murphy and also starring Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin and Sofia Deler, The Prom is the spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar’s award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin; the film is produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein and Bill Damaschke.

In Select Theaters December and on Netflix December 11, 2020

It’s Time To Dance! The Official Trailer For Netflix’s “The PROM” Is Here  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 1 week ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 2 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close