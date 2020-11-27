CLOSE
News
HomeNews

People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination To Sabotage Biden Administration

Social media users have suspicions about the assassination's true motivation.

Top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fahrizade killed in terror attack

A view of the scene where Mohsen Fahrizade, Iran’s chief military nuclear scientist, was killed in a terror attack in Absard, Iran, on Nov. 27, 2020. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The reported assassination of Iran‘s top scientist overseeing the country’s nuclear program has prompted one conspiracy theory in particular examining who was behind the killing. But regardless of which country launched the attack, there seems to be one unverified consensus on social media: Donald Trump was probably involved in some way, shape or fashion.

Considering that Trump as recently as Thanksgiving day was still pushing his unfounded, angry lies that Joe Biden didn’t win the election legitimately — and how the president is on record as downplaying a pandemic that has killed more than 260,000 Americans, and counting — there was a growing chorus from folks who thought it was perfectly plausible for Trump to orchestrate or at least take part in an international assassination for the sole purpose of sabotaging the incoming presidential administration (a potential double-whammy that would also upset Barack Obama, who as the president worked to establish peaceful relations with Iran).

Here are the facts:

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, described by the New York Times as someone “who American and Israeli intelligence have long charged was behind secret programs to design an atomic warhead,” was shot and killed Friday in Iran. The Times reported that its “sources” said Israel launched the attack.

The assassination came two days after reports, like this one from Axios, claimed the Israeli military was preparing for Trump to strike against Iran.

“The Israeli government instructed the [Israel Defense Forces] to undertake the preparations not because of any intelligence or assessment that Trump will order such a strike, but because senior Israeli officials anticipate ‘a very sensitive period’ ahead of Biden’s inauguration,” Axios reported.

That report came on the same day Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke optimistically of restoring diplomacy with the United States and referred to Trump as a “criminal,” according to Al Jazeera. Rouhaini suggested he was looking forward to reversing the effects of Trump’s presidency.

“Iran and the US can both decide and announce that they will return to conditions on January 20, 2017,” the Iranian president said. “This can be a great solution to a large number of issues and completely change the path and conditions.”

Taken in its totality — including the type of off-color commentary about Trump that we know upsets the president and provokes his childish and vindictive behavior — it was all but a foregone conclusion on social media that not only was Trump involved in the assassination but he also encouraged it to upend Biden’s presidency from Day 1, which will not officially start until Jan. 20, 2021.

That means that Trump, the lame-duck president, has more than a month to do even more damage to the United States’ footing on the world stage in apparent hopes of creating international chaos for Biden’s administration.

People thought Trump was trying to start World War III in January after he authorized the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force. In that instance, the suspicion was Trump signed off on the assassination to bolster his chances of getting re-elected. That prompted Iran to ditch its participation in the Obama-orchestrated 2015 nuclear deal.

Since Trump’s re-election is no longer a possibility, he may have resorted to the next best thing (for him) and moved to instigate another foreign conflict regardless of its effect on American citizens and the military.

SEE ALSO:

Give Thanks: Trump’s Goal To Scapegoat And Undermine Black Voters Has Officially Backfired

Trump Is Getting Republicans Paid From Refusing To Admit Biden Beat Him Badly

Donald Trump speaks outside the New York Stock Exchange. A w

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

7 photos Launch gallery

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

Continue reading Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

Never Forget: Trump Lied About 9/11 Terror Attacks Before Lying About The Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_4012770" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty[/caption] Suspicions were more than confirmed this week when audio and print excerpts from Bob Woodward's forthcoming book about Donald Trump's "Rage" proved the president lied to the American people about the coronavirus to deadly proportions. He even lied that he didn't lie about the coronavirus! And while Donald Trump's lies have become all but routine -- he's told more than 20,000 lies as president -- the timing of this latest revelation, just days ahead of  Friday's 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, couldn't have been any worse for him. It was yet another deadly event about which Trump has repeatedly lied about, showing [again] that nothing is sacred to a man who tries to make any and everything about himself. Beginning with the actual fateful date of Sept. 11, 2001, Trump insisted to anyone who would listen that he played a heroic role in different aspects of responses to the al Qaeda terror attacks on the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan's Financial District. But, in a now-very familiar trend, most, if not all of the claims that he made at the time and in following years have since been debunked and exposed as bald-faced lies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNodh9OlTrQ&feature=youtu.be&t=17s Time after time, while feigning concern for the nearly 3,000 people who died and their families, Trump would faithfully try to steer the conversation back in his own direction. He did it as a civilian businessman, he did it as a presidential candidate, and he is still doing it as the president of the United States of America. In fact, he did again Friday morning when he delivered remarks near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after being hijacked by terrorists. Trump made sure to let everybody know that it was he who is responsible for the killing of Iranian army Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January. He also bragged about ordering the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Bagdhadi. As journalist Andrew Feinberg reminded his followers, neither of them "had anything to do with 9/11." https://twitter.com/AndrewFeinberg/status/1304427937702215680?s=20 But Trump never let the facts get in the way of his self-aggrandizing rhetoric that far too often collides with important topics, now has he? That obviously includes the 9/11 anniversary and the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 people in America. Scroll down to get a better idea of the gravity of the steady stream of lies that Trump has repeatedly told surrounding his purported heroism and generosity on and around the 9/11 terror attacks.

People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination To Sabotage Biden Administration  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 1 week ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 2 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close