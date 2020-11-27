OSU Football Coach Ryan Day Tests Positive For COVID-19

Day will not coach this Saturday when the Buckeyes take on Illinois.
Prayers and speedy recovery to Ohio State football coach Ryan Day as he tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be coaching this Saturday. The Buckeyes are scheduled to take on Illinois this Saturday but Larry Johnson will serve as interim coach for the No. 4 Buckeyes.
“Head coach Ryan Day is one of the individuals who has tested positive,” the university statement read. “He is in isolation and will not travel to Illinois or coach the team this week. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach of the Buckeyes on Saturday.”
Instead of flying on Friday, the Buckeyes will fly Saturday morning ahead of the noon ET kickoff.
