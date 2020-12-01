CLOSE
How to Help Breastmilk Supply!

Mekhi is now around 5 months old and I am still breast feeding him. I love being able to give my son that liquid gold! Why have I chosen to breast feed, you might ask? Well for one a mothers milk gives your baby more than just good nutrition, it provides the most important substances to fight infection.

Breastfeeding has medical and psychological benefits for both of you!

Personally I want to ensure that Mekhi has a strong immune system, so if I eat right he is also eating right as well.

To continue my breast milk production, I do these things.

  1. Eat Oats
  2. Allow my son skin to skin contact
  3. Drink plenty of water
  4. Rest when I can
  5. Focus on some self-care

Now that he is 5 months he is also eating food, so I don’t pump as often as I use too, only when I need too. It helps to make sure he is full and sometimes when Im not with him I will supplement.

As long as your baby is happy and fed, do what you will. But keep in mind that Liquid Gold will not be found anywhere else except a mothers milk.

[caption id="attachment_913396" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Eze Amos / Getty[/caption] What’s it’s going to take for more people to take this coronavirus pandemic seriously. For some music fans, unfortunately, it will be the news that Trey Songz has tested positive for COVID-19. https://www.instagram.com/p/CF-zMKTh4bA/ The 35-year-old “Say Ahh” singer made the reveal on social media. “Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. ,” is the caption of his Instagram “What’s up y’all? Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” said Trigga while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. The singer noted that he’d been getting tested periodically since he’s been out protesting and helping with food drives, and all had a young son at home. That said, he is not playing any games. He added, “7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of 1000 Black people have died from it. I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining in my house until I see a negative sign… If you come in contact with COVID please do the same. Don’t be like the President.” Ain’t that the truth. Trey Songz just dropped a new single called “Two Ways.” Peep reactions to the news below. Get well soon Trey Songz. This story is developing.

How to Help Breastmilk Supply!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
