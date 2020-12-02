This has not been the best year for single people to get a date. Some people are willing to relocate to cities that show more promise when it comes to the dating scene. A new study ranked the 182 biggest cities in the U.S. from the best place for single people to the worst.

Check it out below:

According to WalletHub, the rankings are based on 32 different factors including the percentage of single people . . . the gender ratio . . . the number of people using online dating . . . and the cost of things like dinner, drinks, entertainment, and rent.

And because it’s 2020, they also included the state’s coronavirus restrictions in the calculation . . . the fewer the regulations, the better the score. That’s right: Less regulation equals more dating opportunities. It’s a difficult time to be single.

Anyway, based on all of that, the five best cities for singles are: Madison, Wisconsin . . . Atlanta . . . Denver . . . Salt Lake City . . . and Columbia, South Carolina.

And the five worst cities are: Glendale, California . . . Brownsville, Texas . . . Pembroke Pines, Florida . . . Warwick, Rhode Island . . . and Laredo, Texas

Click Here for more info…

The Best & Worst Cities for Singles! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: