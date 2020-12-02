CLOSE
The Best & Worst Cities for Singles!

Are You Willing to Relocate for Love? Here are the Cities You Should Check Out...

Housing Project and Chicago Skyscrapers

Source: Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty

This has not been the best year for single people to get a date.  Some people are willing to relocate to cities that show more promise when it comes to the dating scene.  A new study ranked the 182 biggest cities in the U.S. from the best place for single people to the worst.

Check it out below:

Providing comfort in the time of need

Source: shapecharge / Getty

According to WalletHub, the rankings are based on 32 different factors including the percentage of single people . . . the gender ratio . . . the number of people using online dating . . . and the cost of things like dinner, drinks, entertainment, and rent.

 

Handsome african man typing message on the phone

Source: Anchiy / Getty

And because it’s 2020, they also included the state’s coronavirus restrictions in the calculation . . . the fewer the regulations, the better the score.  That’s right:  Less regulation equals more dating opportunities.  It’s a difficult time to be single.

 

Javicia Leslie

Source: CLEO TV / CLEO TV

Anyway, based on all of that, the five best cities for singles are:  Madison, Wisconsin . . . Atlanta . . . Denver . . . Salt Lake City . . . and Columbia, South Carolina.

 

And the five worst cities are:  Glendale, California . . . Brownsville, Texas . . . Pembroke Pines, Florida . . . Warwick, Rhode Island . . . and Laredo, Texas

 

Click Here for more info…

The Best & Worst Cities for Singles!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
