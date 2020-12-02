Hot Spot: Pretty Ricky Member Arrested For COVID Joke At Disney World [VIDEO]

If you remember Pretty Ricky, then you may recall Spectular. Well, he was arrested at Disney World for a bad COVID joke gone wrong. The rapper of the group claimed he had coronavirus after faking a sneeze. Once the Disney employee asked him to step out of line, the Pretty Ricky member punched him.
In other news, Diddy may be battling Dr. Dre in a VERZUZ battle to compete against the 9 million viewers from the last event between Jeezy and Gucci Mane.
Pretty Ricky’s New Track “Body” Has R&B Twitter Hype For Reunion Album
Nah Pretty Ricky are making music again... and I am of age... 😭— مَنْصُورة (@ZenLams) February 25, 2020
listening to the new Pretty Ricky song like pic.twitter.com/o3AI3f9HRn— કૃપા (@_k_d_p_) February 25, 2020
Me welcoming pretty Ricky back pic.twitter.com/Ep9DaAuTH6— D (@Daeediddy) February 25, 2020
New Pretty Ricky music? Time to oil up the hips and knees. pic.twitter.com/DpdhNZcCSl— Nikie Red (@TheNikieRed) February 25, 2020
Pretty Ricky made a comeback & actually killed it omg pic.twitter.com/V7ATjMaYw8— ⛄🎄 (@CaramlSoulSista) February 25, 2020
I was in the 5th grade listening to Pretty Ricky..... pic.twitter.com/z2ySNWnxrl— JUDY🍑 (@_BriannaLaShea) February 25, 2020
Women: I’m so over Pretty Ricky— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) February 25, 2020
Pretty Ricky releases new music
Same Women: pic.twitter.com/VyaSpybYXf
Me at 3am listening to Pretty Ricky #issabop pic.twitter.com/feyZYQFafj— Ree (@loveleeree1) February 25, 2020
Pretty Ricky is trending and for good reason. Their new song is 🔥 and reminds me of early 2000s all over again 😭 #Body pic.twitter.com/KUPTVuC5Nx— Priscilla 💚 (@baeofalltrades) February 25, 2020
Pretty Ricky is trending and I can’t....but at the same time I can!! 15 yr old me in my room coming back like 😂 #prettyricky pic.twitter.com/Osujd47HdO— Nunu A. (@nu_abu1) February 25, 2020
So Pretty Ricky released new music? Yall be careful now....or have babies, whateva! 🤷🏽♀️😂😂😂 #LifeTips pic.twitter.com/qRKPofhy8X— 🇹🇴Ta'ahine Samoa🇼🇸🇦🇸 (@TeineSamoa53) February 25, 2020
Aye I might fuck around and make a baby to this new pretty ricky lmaoo— Fupa Lover 😈♎️ (@YaBoii_Jwoods) February 25, 2020
Pretty Ricky got me like pic.twitter.com/Eawp0lqMKk— Immature Dad (@xvweraspo) February 25, 2020
Pretty Ricky: “I'm murkin' that thang, still strokin' that thang— Tremaine™️ (@_TreyPye_) February 25, 2020
It's just a G'-thang.”
12 year old me: pic.twitter.com/8DizG9YJZb
