Who’s The Mack?: Ice Cube Addresses Social Media Absence Following Backlash

Ice Cube has been noticeably silent for the past few weeks following his social media dragging for meeting with sitting President, Donald Trump, but he’s back and explaining why.

On Monday (Nov 30), the west coast legend took to Twitter to share with fans what he’s been working on during his sabbatical, noting that his reason for stepping back was to drown out the “noise” and “poison” with critics who felt that his approach was incorrect.

“I know a lot of people been wondering where I’ve been,” Ice Cube said. “I was real active before the election, talking about what’s needed, specifically from the Black community. About 10 days or two weeks before the election, I pushed back all the way pretty much until now because I just felt there was a lot of noise, a lot of poison, a lot of people with their own agendas, personal agendas, or party agendas. And they really wanted to attack me for what I was doing because it was outside of the line of what they were doing or what they believed needs to be done.”

Despite the backlash, Ice Cube maintains that his meeting was based on integrity to help push the Black America agenda forward, before noting that his decision to step back was based on the fact that he felt most wasn’t listening to his mission, before noting that while he doesn’t focus on politics it’s time to hold those in power accountable-regardless of their political affiliation.

“When you recognize people really don’t want to get to the truth, they just want to perpetuate their own narrative against you, it was time for me to push back because honestly, I don’t really care who’s the president as you can see,” Ice Cube continued. “I understand that no matter who’s the president you gotta push them to do things for you and your community. So that’s the agenda, to push whatever candidate’s in power, Republican or Democrat, to do what needs to be done. I think we’ve just focused on one party too long.”

“Some of us are getting taken care of with that and a lot of the community is not. So I wanna speak up when I see stuff like that. I just believe that when we really look at the problems we going through, it’s bi-partisan and you really trippin’ if you don’t look at both sides of the aisle and push both sides of the aisle to fix the problem. What’s wrong with that? I think we gotta try that ’cause our problems are not being solved.”

While the Bootlegs and B-Sides rapper maintains that he is continuing his mission with the Contract with Black America to ensure that the needs of the Black community are made known and addresses, he revealed to fans that after the backlash he has decided to move his efforts offline..

“Social media puts a lot of poison in the air and a lot of people don’t really care about getting to the truth and the real business,” he added. “They just wanna figure out where they don’t agree with you and hit you with it. I understand that game. I’m a big boy. I’m more than a rapper. I know you like to clump us all together when it’s convenient for you and then you don’t give a fuck about us when it ain’t, but it’s cool. At the end of the day, we here to try to make things better for people.”

Where the hell has Ice Cube been? pic.twitter.com/9lORsyC1KG — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 1, 2020

In other Ice Cube news, the NWA icon recently released his latest single, “Can You Dig It” paying homage to his heroes and also cultural contributors over the years who helped shape our current culture.

Check out the visual for “Can You Dig It?” below.

Who’s The Mack?: Ice Cube Addresses Social Media Absence Following Backlash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

