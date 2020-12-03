CLOSE
News
HomeNews

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving After Anti-Twerking Tirade

Kevin Kelley's upscale Dallas establishment is booked for reservations at a high clip despite all the chatter over the viral video.

True Kitchen + Kocktails

Source: True Kitchen + Kocktails / Instagram

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails in Dallas, Texas found itself the center of a debate regarding respectability politics and the rights of an entrepreneur among other topics. The owner, who went viral for his anti-twerking rant inside the establishment, says TRUE is booked and busy for the foreseeable future despite the “bad” press.

TMZ has the scoop:

The Dallas restaurant’s owner, Kevin Kelley, tells TMZ … the joint’s been inundated with requests to dine there since he gained some notoriety for his anti-twerking speech earlier this week.

He says TRUE’s been a reservation-only business since they opened 5 months ago, and they’re all booked up now for the foreseeable future. More importantly, Kelley says sales have remained strong in wake of what went down … and he has no plans to change anything up.

The owner tells us … “I’m glad the public has had a chance to decide what they do and don’t want in their restaurants. The effect on our restaurant has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Some agree with Kelley in establishing ground rules in a place he pays the lease on and wants a finer dining experience for Black patrons. On the other hand, some took issue with Kelley’s approach and setting, noting that the presence of a DJ playing upbeat party music somewhat encourages the twerking that took place.

When the moment was taking over social media earlier in the week, some in social media made notice of Kelley charging over $10,000 for table rentals for a holiday event.

Either way, as many former patrons and observers also noted, TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails appeared to be popping and their reservations are only going up.

Photo: Instagram

TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving After Anti-Twerking Tirade  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close