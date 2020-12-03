CLOSE
The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Is The Sneaker To Cop If You’re Getting Into HIIT Workouts

We’re less than a month from the New Year, and if your resolution is to get in shape, Nike has you covered.

Since quarantine began, everyone has either packed on the pounds or figuring out ways to sweat them out thanks to the popularization of CLMBR, Peloton, and of course, HIIT. HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, is great for conditioning your body if you don’t have much time to spare. But one of the most important things needed for a quality workout is your footwear, and lucky for you, Nike came through with the perfect footwear.

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 is designed for HIIT in group classes or solo sessions and provides two major updates to its predecessor; an adjustable burrito-style tongue and a roomier forefoot for more movement.

The silhouette keeps the essence of the original’s ethos and builds on it to give you more comfort and make those intense movements a bit easier on your knees.

“That’s why the shoe keeps the tech from the original SuperRep, like the forefoot Zoom Air units for pop on jumps, a reinforced rand to brace against lateral bounds and a flexible “burpee break” for everyone’s favorite total-body punisher,” explains Nike in the press release.

If HIIT is your form of exercise or you’re looking to get into it, the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 releases December 10 in China, December 26 throughout EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and January 4 around the world.

Get a better look at Nike’s latest offering below.

