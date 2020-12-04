Here Are 5 Of Tyra Banks’ Most Iconic Editorial Moments

Tyra Banks is the epitome of a businesswoman. She has cultivated a career that continues to inspire every single woman from all walks of life. Whether you’re an aspiring model, entrepreneur, scholar, TV producer, actress, or author, she proves that you can do it all – and be successful at it.

Tyra began her career at 15 years young. Thirty two years later, she is one of the most successful black supermodels of our time. While most people her age were battling teenage acne and awkward stages, she was strutting her stuff down the European runways for fashion week.

As she grew older, she continue to do runway work, but explored print modeling as well. Her incredibly gorgeous face and perfect shape landed her on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Spanish Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Sports Illustrated and many more. In conjunction with modeling, Tyra took a stab at acting. She landed roles on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Felicity, All That, MADtv, Higher Learning, Love and Basketball, and Life-size to name a few. She later started her own production company that produced America’s Next Top Model.

Tyra’s accolades don’t stop there. She’s written books, debuted music, produced shows, lectured college classes, launched a cosmetics line and the list goes on. In 2012 she completed the executive education training program at Harvard Business School. In 2016 she became a mother via surrogacy.

In 47 years, Tyra Banks has achieve a whole lot. Her work ethic is unreal and her drive shows no signs of slowing down. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 5 of her most memorable editorials.

TYRA BANKS IN A CLASSIC BLACK AND WHITE PHOTO, 1988

Look at that face! Tyra Banks has been giving effortless, glamorous looks since the tender age of 15. I’m not sure what publication this photo was taken for, or if it was a candid moment captured by her mother, either way it is proof that the model life chose Tyra.

TYRA BANKS ON HER FIRST SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVER, 1993

Tyra said it took years of work before she landed her first Sports Illustrated cover. She had a unique look that included larger breasts, hips and a butt. This was very different from who the magazine normally featured.

TYRA BANKS ON THE COVER OF SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, 1997

Tyra Banks lived it up as a Sports Illustrated model. Since her first cover in 1993, she’s made many notable appearances in the magazine.

TYRA BANKS ON THE COVER OF SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, 2019

22 years later, Tyra Banks recreated her infamous Sports Illustrated cover in the same pink and red polka dot bikini. This was an iconic shoot because she showed just how gracefully she’s grown and aged since her reign in the model industry. In her post, she detailed the thoughts of losing weight in an attempt to get down to her size from 1997. Then she came to her senses.

TYRA BANKS FOR HARPER’S BAZAAR, 1991

This is complete perfection. Imagine how beautiful and talented you have to be to literally just sit there doing next to nothing, and look this iconic! Tyra Banks slayed the pages of Harper’s Bazaar back in 1991.

Here Are 5 Of Tyra Banks’ Most Iconic Editorial Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

