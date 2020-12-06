CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

OHIO: Black Man Killed by County Deputy, Family Demands Justice

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

 

A Columbus family is demanding answers and justice after a Franklin County Deputy shot and killed 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. during an encounter in North Columbus.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies were working with US Marsha’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force searching for a subject in the area of Estate Place in Northeast Columbus.  According to reports, the US Marshal has completed its work when a man identified as Goodson drove past waving a gun causing the deputy to confront him.   According to the police, during the confrontation, Goodson exited his car and was shot by the deputy.

The mother of Goodson told ACB6, “Police shot him in the back three times through the door.”  She also stated that he has never been in trouble and had a license to carry a concealed weapon.   The officer involved has been identified as Deputy Jason Meade who is a 17-year veteran at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

The incident is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department and the Franklin County prosecutor’s office.  The family of Goodson is demanding justice and a transparent investigation.  A statement was made on behalf of the family from Walton + Brown, LLP.

The Latest:

 

 

 

OHIO: Black Man Killed by County Deputy, Family Demands Justice  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close