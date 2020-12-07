WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 7, 2020: Georgia Senate Debate — Rudy Guiliani Tests Positive for Covid-19 — Black Google Employee Fired

1. Georgia Senate Debate Just Ahead of Today’s Voter Registration Deadline

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

One day before the Georgia voter registration deadline, the first face-to-face debate was held between U.S. Senate candidates, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

2. Donald Trump’s First Post Election Rally and More Voter Fraud Losses

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

One month ago today, Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential contest.

3. Coronavirus Update: Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for Covid-19

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Personal lawyer to Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for coronavirus. Giuliani has not announced his diagnosis so it is unknown if he is displaying symptoms of the virus.

4. Black Google Employee Fired After Calling Out Company’s Treatment of Minority Employees

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Dr. Timnit Gebru, who co-led the Artificial Intelligence team at Google, was fired after sending an email about how the company treats minorities and Black women to a list of AI researchers.

5. Rapper Lil Yachty Dives Into $500 Billion Global Cryptocurrency Market With New Coin

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Grammy nominated rapper Lil Yachty is dipping his toes into the cryptocurrency water by tokenizing himself with his own “YachtyCoin” to cash in on the $509.5 billion global crypto market.

