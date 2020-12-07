CLOSE
Cardi B Issues Warning To Men Ahead Of Verzuz Battle

 

Rapper, Cardi B has a strong warning for men, including her husband Offset, ahead of the upcoming Verzuz battle with Ashanti and Keyshia Cole.

“Warning to all you mans out there (including mine) be nice the day of the Ashanti VS Keyshia Verzuz battle. Its going to be a lot of singing with this face ( the unamused emoji) on you,” Cardi tweeted.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on to say in another tweet, “Wait a damn minute? Keyshia Cole & Ashanti are both Libras!? See I don’t mean to brag but I’m bragging. I can’t wait for this versus battle! It’s going to be so f**** good!!!

 

You can see Keyshia and Ashanti face-off on December 12th.

[caption id="attachment_3218195" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption] Ashanti has always been a complete vibe. She is perhaps one of the most underrated artists out there. Not only has she written some of the top hits for artists like Jennifer Lopez, she was also the first female artist to occupy the top two positions on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously.  Ashanti dominated the charts in most of the 2000’s before eventually going the independent route. As a singer and songwriter, sis has skills! When it comes to fashion, Ashanti has always killed it. She has an effortless sex appeal to her that is draped in confidence. Whether she’s in a pair of sweatpants or a ball gown, Ashanti’s style and grace shuts it down. She takes great care of her body which is why she’s been coined body goals by just about every woman with a working set of eyes. Between her gorgeous shape, strong sense of confidence, and stylish wardrobe, she is a whole mood. Today Ashanti turns 40 years old. Homegirl can rival women in their 20’s. In honor of this unproblematic queen’s birthday, we’re counting down 5 times Ashanti served confidence on the red carpet.

