CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat Collection With The North Face

SUPREME NORTHFACE FUR COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

Winter is almost here and streetwear’s biggest name is making sure you are able to style on them even in the chilliest of temperatures. A new Supreme and North Face collection is on the way.

SUPREME NORTHFACE FUR COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

The iconic New York City brand has announced a new capsule with their longtime collaborator. The result is a drop that revisits the outdoor recreation company’s signature Nuptse Jacket. This variation features a distinctive faux fur shell with 700-Fill down insulation and Windwall lining. These pieces come in a hunter green, triple black and cherry red colorways.

As expected upcoming release is paired perfectly with some well coordinated accessories. Included in the mix are matching faux fur backpacks that hold up to 25 liters worth of your belongings. Additionally we get waist bags to make the cypher complete.

The Supreme x North Face faux fur collection will be available in the United States starting December 10. You can shop here.

SUPREME NORTHFACE FUR COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

SUPREME NORTHFACE FUR COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

SUPREME NORTHFACE FUR COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

SUPREME NORTHFACE FUR COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

SUPREME NORTHFACE FUR COLLECTION

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

Photos: Supreme

Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat Collection With The North Face  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close