The University of Michigan made the hard decision to cancel the Ohio State football game scheduled to be played in Columbus on December 11th. Michigan made the announcement via Twitter
The announcement is disappointing but no surprise after the continual rising COVID-19 rates throughout the country. Michigan, like other football teams, has been dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases with student-athletes causing them to quarantine. Warde Manuel, University of Michigan’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics was quoted saying, “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”
Missing this game could take Ohio State out of title game eligibility, but the BIG 10 announced that the eligibility rule is being considered for change due. If this rule is changed Ohio State could stay eligible for the championship or a bowl game.
Ohio State tweeted their response to the cancelation that was exactly like ours…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- University of ❌ichigan Cancels Ohio State Football Game
- MSNBC Bets On Black To Boost Cable News Network’s Ratings
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 8, 2020: The Heat is on Biden — Coronavirus Updates — Barr Sees the Writing on the Wall
- Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat Collection With The North Face
- Watch: ‘Issa Rae Presents’ Premiered Stellar Short Film “Brown With Blue” On YouTube
- Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport
- ‘B.A.P.S’ Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Gave Us Body Positivity Before A Movement Existed
- Remembering A Star: 9 Things Natalie Desselle Reid’s IG Taught Us About Her
- 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrice O’Neal
- Willie Moore Jr. To Release Film About His Adoption
University of ❌ichigan Cancels Ohio State Football Game was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com