Kahlana Barfield Brown Shares Her Must-Have Holiday Picks From TJ Maxx And Marshalls

Kahlana Barfield Brown is more than a fashion and beauty aficionado, she’s a mother, wife and businesswoman whose sartorial style influences your favorite influencer. When she isn’t slaying on social media or making parenthood seem effortless, she’s partnering with brands like TJ Maxx and Marshalls to share with her followers budget-friendly fashions because she believes, “fashion is for every one – and every wallet.”

As we approach Christmas amid a pandemic that has changed our daily lives and rendered us homebound, we’re still encouraged to celebrate, give gifts and slay even if it’s in our own living rooms. We caught up with Kahlana to chat about the holidays, her Maxxinista gift guide and what she plans to wear on Christmas Eve.

HB: Congratulations on having your second child, your skin is still glowing! What skincare products did you swear by during pregnancy? What products did you use to keep your belly moisturized?

Kahlana Barfield Brown: Thank you! I’m so happy to now have two little ones. I like to switch up my routine, but I’m always able to find something great from T.J.Maxx and Marshalls to keep me moisturized. Recently, I’ve used this skincare set (Belif Made In Korea Moisture Extreme Land Set – $79.99) from T.J.Maxx. It has worked wonders for my skin, especially during the winter months.

HB: How special are the holidays to you this year?

KBB: The holidays are incredibly special to me this year because it is a year unlike any other. For many of us, this is the first chance we are getting to spend quality time with our loved ones since holidays time in 2019. On the other hand, a lot of people won’t be able to travel or spend the season with their friends and family outside of their bubble. It is our newborn’s first holiday season, so this year I’m going the extra mile to spruce up my childhood home for the holidays to make it fun for my family and little girls. For my home, I’m adding fun throw pillows (Thro 12×20 Velvet Tava Snowflake Pillow – $16.99) and holiday décor (Ridgefield Home 20in Pine Cone Ball And Berry Wood Sledge – $39.99) from T.J.Maxx and Marshalls to get my family in the holiday spirit!

HB: What’s your favorite holiday tradition?

KBB: My daughter and I love baking fun treats around the holidays. shortbread cookies are a favorite, but we like trying new baking recipes as well! Marshalls has an amazing selection of cookware for the sweet treats I make with my daughter, and cute seasonal cookie tins (Ten Strawberry Street Barn Ornament Cookie Jar – $16.99) to store them in.

HB: Dress up or dress down for the holidays? What do you plan to wear on Christmas Eve?

KBB: For Christmas Eve, I love dressing up! T.J.Maxx has really chic dresses right now that are perfect for the holidays. I plan on wearing a fun holiday red dress (Catherine Malandrino Long Cascade Bell Sleeve V-neck Dress – $19.99) from T.J.Maxx as I celebrate and capture photos with my family.

HB: Why is it important to you to collaborate with brands that sell affordable fashion to everyday women?

KBB: Because fashion is for every one – and every wallet, I am thrilled to partner with T.J.Maxx and Marshalls this season to share how every woman can find the perfect gift for everyone in the family and have the perfect holiday at home. I believe in embracing high-quality items at amazing prices and T.J.Maxx and Marshalls are the perfect one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs for trendy gifts for everyone on your list. TJ Maxx and Marshalls are accessible entry points to delivering fun and fashionable gifts to your loved ones.

HB: What do you remember as young fashionista about buying high and low?

KBB: What I remember most is the importance of quality. The quality of a piece determines how long it will last in my wardrobe and how great I am going to feel in it. Stores like T.J.Maxx and Marshalls quickly became my best friend because they carried all of my favorite, high-quality and on-trend brands at a price that I could afford!

HB: What’s your top must-have items on the holiday gift guide?

KBB: My must haves are the Bath & Shower Gift Set (Molton Brown Perfect Pampering Bath & Shower Gift Set – $59.99) and Women’s Heavyweight Puffer Coat (Bernardo Women’s Oxford Twill Heavyweight Coat – $99.99) from Marshalls and the Leopard Pointy Toe Booties (Nine West Leopard Pointy Toe Booties – $29.99) and Moon Open Ring (Cote D` Argent 14k Gold Cz Moon Open Ring – $99.99) from T.J.Maxx. These are the perfect gifts for the self-care guru, stylish friend who loves the great outdoors and the trendsetter in your life.

HB: The “Stretch Suede Tall Shaft Dress Boots” are my favorite, can you tell me how to rock them to my living room this Christmas?

KBB: These boots (Charles David Stretch Suede Tall Shaft Dress Boots – $129.99) are amazing! When I’m out and about, I love to style my tall boots with sweaters and dresses in the fall and wintertime. I’m also not opposed to wearing these cute boots in my living room! They’re a trendy, high-fashion accessory to enhance any look in your closet.

HB: Best/Worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received.

KBB: I’ve been very fortunate and can’t think of my least favorite Christmas present. I firmly believe it’s the thought that counts, and I’m super appreciative of friends and family members who take the time to think of me during the holiday season. T.J.Maxx and Marshalls make it so easy to find the perfect gift for that special someone that shows you care, either online or in-store. The brands are the perfect one-stop shop for all of your gift-giving needs, right up until Christmas. My favorite gift, however, is spending time with my family. Even though this is an unusual year, and the holidays will look a little different, I’m excited for the time I will have to spend with my husband and two little girls. This will be our first Christmas as a family of four after welcoming our second baby in August!

RELATED STORIES:

Kahlana Barfield Cosigns Beauty Blender’s New Bounce Concealer

Kahlana Barfield Brown Lands Eyelash Collaboration With Huda Beauty

7 Beauty Sales To Take Advantage Of During The Quarantine

Kahlana Barfield Brown Shares Her Must-Have Holiday Picks From TJ Maxx And Marshalls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: