Garnier’s Pinea-C Brightening Gel Wash And Serum Cream Have Made My Skincare Routine Amazingly Simple

As much as I love skincare, I don’t always feel like following multiple steps just to get my face shining bright like a diamond morning and night — especially now that most mornings I’m rushing out of the shower and on to a zoom call without much time for a cup of coffee, let alone getting cute. That’s why I’m loving this new trend of combining staple products to simplify routines. Earlier in the fall we told you about Bliss’s new Clarifying Toner + Serum and now Garnier has launched a serum cream combo and I’m already in love.

As part of its Green Beauty launches this fall, Garnier released three new cleansers and serums in addition to the Vitamin C Micellar Water and Cleansing Eco Pads we put you on to earlier. As a lover of all things Vitamin C when it comes to skincare, I naturally gravitated toward the Green Labs Pinea-C Brightening Gel Wash and Pinea-C Brightening Serum Cream. As you might have guessed from the name, the products are infused with vitamin C and pineapple, which is rich in vitamins C and E so, you get double the brightening and antioxidant power.

Though gel washes are generally discouraged during the winter because they can be drying, I didn’t find this cleanser stripping at all. My favorite thing about it is that it completely washes away my makeup and eliminates the need for double cleansing (though that’s still good practice to make sure you’ve cleansed any particles you can’t see with the naked eye). Nevertheless, on my lazy nights when I can’t hop in the shower and get in the bed fast enough, this gel wash makes removing stubborn eyelash glue and waterproof mascara super easy. It’s honestly my favorite Garnier cleanser launch since Micellar Water.

As for the Serum Cream, it won me over pretty immediately too. I’ll start with texture since that’s always my first concern after ingredients and you already know this moisturizer is packed with pineapple and vitamin C. At the risk of sounding redundant, I want to note how perfectly creamy this cream is — not runny, not thick, not gooey — but balanced just right to provide the type of nourishment you want from a moisturizer in the winter without it being super heavy and weighted. The consistency, I’m sure, has a great deal to do with the serum infusion which causes the product to easily glide on to and be absorbed by the skin. I almost forgot the cream also contains Broad Spectrum SPF 30 which tends to make moisturizers greasy and cause them to sit on the skin, but that wasn’t an issue at all, even with my first few heavy-handed pumps.

Both products promise to bring out skin’s natural glow and fade dark spots over time. I can say some of the dullness I was experiencing lately has subsided, even with inconsistent use of these products, as I sometimes have a tendency to grab whatever my hand touches first in the morning. There’s a part of me that also gets satisfaction from knowing I’m using a product that’s natural, sustainable, and efficacious without being expensive. (The gel wash retails for $9.99 while the Serum Cream is $21.99.) I haven’t quite crossed all the way over into “clean beauty” just yet but from time to time I do think about the fact that I know exactly what I’m putting on my face with these products. And that the Serum Cream bottle, without the plastic pump, is made of 100% recycled material and the cleanser tube from 20% recycled material. We all have to do our part when it comes to the environment and I’m grateful Garnier has done there’s while still giving us the type of skincare benefits we deserve.

