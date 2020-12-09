CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Micah Dixon, Daily Dose of Dope, Change your Diet Change you Life

I am a living witness when I say the biggest thing you can do to live a more healthy lifestyle is to change your diet.

Yes, you’ve heard it before but not from me! Being a mother of two is a job, but getting my body back to its old self, was even more work. Since I am always helping my son learn remotely, while caring form 5 month old, and working from I honestly don’t even have the inspiration to work out!

I know its an EXCUSE but hear me out, I really don’t have anywhere to go since outside isn’t really opened back up, so why workout right…..but here the key. oNe thing I have done is changed how I EAT, what I consume and literally pounds have been falling off off. Ive gone from 152lbs to 147lbs in the past TWO Weeks, not to mention how clear my head feels form just eating right!

I am an advocate for people that say you are what you eat!!! You are also whatever you FOCUS on the most. So to Change your Life you have to Change your diet!

Heres an example:

Drop the starch, carbs, heavy red meats, and pick those veggies, fruits with minimal sugar, 8 cups of water a day, grab some protein

Need some good meal idea click HERE

Remain CONSISTENT with it, and watch the change occur.

FAB FINDS: Fun Workout Clothes For Your 2016 Resolutions

21 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: Fun Workout Clothes For Your 2016 Resolutions

Continue reading FAB FINDS: Fun Workout Clothes For Your 2016 Resolutions

FAB FINDS: Fun Workout Clothes For Your 2016 Resolutions

Micah Dixon, Daily Dose of Dope, Change your Diet Change you Life  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close