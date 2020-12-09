CLOSE
Gabourey Sidibe Claps Black At Twista For Posting Meme Of Her

He’s known for being one of the fastest rhyming rappers on the planet with a few classic singles that we still love until this day, but Twista is under fire for allegedly being a bully. On Tuesday (December 8), Twista shared a meme that caused a bit of controversy. In it, there were two pictures: one of award-winning actress Gabourey Sidibe and another of model Bernice Burgos. The point was to choose between either woman, and Gabby was labeled as option “A” and offered “make $30 a hour,” “own house,” “own Car,” and “no kids.” Bernice’s photo was “B” and aligned with the options that read “No Job,” “staying couch 2 couch,” “no car,” “12k followers on ig,” and “3 kids 3 bds.” Twista captioned the meme by writing, “Who y’all choosing A or B.”

 

