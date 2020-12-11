Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The Most Powerful Women In The World

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s to never underestimate the power of a Black woman. For decades we’ve been on the frontlines advocating for change and growth within our respected communities. Although we’ve witnessed the lack of protection for Black women in our everyday lives, we’ve managed to take that energy and transmute it into something bigger than us.

This year, some of the world’s biggest movers and shakers landed a well-deserved spot onto Forbes’ list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World. Beyonce, Rihanna, Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, and Kamala Harris are featured on the list for being change makers in today’s climate. Their continued commitment to bridging the gaps and establishing community unites us in a way that is inspirational.

If you haven’t viewed the Forbes’ list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World, then check out these highlights.

Stacey Abrams at number 100

Stacey Abrams is a prime example of what Black women do when they get the shorter end of the stick; they keep pushing. After losing in an election to Brian Kemp, the powerful political figure recognized the need to aid voter suppression. She founded the Fair Fight Action, an organization to address the issue. It was her work that helped flip Georgia voters in this year’s election.

Ava DuVernay at number 79

It is so important for Black stories to be told accurately. Ava DuVernay has taken the art of storytelling, and transformed it into a visual experience of one’s reality. Through her lens, we’ve been able to fully feel the voice of people and witness their stories. She’s created Black heroes for our people to look up to, and she’s educated us with projects like 13th, Selma, When the See Us, and many more.

Beyonce at number 72

Beyonce is an artist that only shares what she wants you to know. Behind the scenes, she’s creating spaces for people of color to work and become financially fruitful. As brands line up to collaborate with the Grammy award winning artist, she is doing what she can to make sure the room is a reflection of her. She has been giving Black people a seat at the table for years! In addition, she has silently and publicly donated millions of dollars to the racial and global issues we’ve been faced with.

Rihanna at number 69

Rihanna’s worldwide success gives her leverage when it comes to advocacy. Because she recognizes the power of her voice, she always uses her platform to fight for the rights of her people. The Bajan singer has quietly donated millions of dollars to the various political and social movements happening in our society. Her philanthropic efforts have been recognized and awarded by the NAACP and Harvard University.

Oprah Winfrey at number 20

Media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey takes the 20th spot on Forbes’ list of most powerful women in the world. She has been an inspiration to so many over the course of her career. Although she’s often met with scrutiny on how she uses her voice, there is no doubt that Oprah has pour back into her community in every way possible.

Kamala Harris at number 3

Our future Vice President of the United States has landed herself at the number 3 spot of Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the World. Powerful indeed. She is making history as the first Black woman to become the Vice President.

