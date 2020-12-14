CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Helps Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend With His Legal Defense [WATCH]

We are sending condolences to the family of Charley Pride.  The country singer passed away from coronavirus after attending the Country Music Awards, just a month after.  He was 86. Wendy Williams is also dealing with the death of her mother and has made a statement that she will pause live recordings of her show.  The media maven will return to the show in 2021 and will use this time to be with family.

If you’ve ever wondered why Tyler Perry is so blessed, it’s because he’s always lending a helping hand.  He has committed to helping Kenneth Whittaker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor with $100,000 in legal fees for his defense.   

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tyler Perry Studios

Fans Lust Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]

7 photos Launch gallery

Fans Lust Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]

Continue reading Fans Lust Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]

Fans Lust Over Tyler Perry After He Posted This Thirst Trap On Social Media [PHOTO]

It looks like fans are just noticing Tyler Perry's sex appeal after his most recent posts. The movie mogul has been consistent with showing off some photos in the gym and exploring during the pandemic that may have caught the ladies' eye. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CGNJFTHnQ9_/ Yesterday Perry posted a photo, with some gray sweat shorts and fans couldn't help to lust over what was left to the imagination.  Twitter went wild with compliments and couldn't help but notice how good he looks! https://twitter.com/tylerperry/status/1319011020384489472 Check out the reactions to his slight thirst trap below! RELATED NEWS: Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire Tyler Perry Wraps Up His Latest Series ‘BRUH’ Concluding Epic Filming Streak Eva’s Corner: Tyler Perry’s ‘Quilt’ Emmy Speech Is An Inspiration For Your Future [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Helps Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend With His Legal Defense [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 weeks ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 1 month ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 2 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 3 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 7 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close