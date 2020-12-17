2020 has been a crazy year. From the pandemic practically making the world stop to the Black Lives Matter movement going worldwide, this year has been one of the most memorable years in history. But every now and then something crazy happens like a man rollerblading down the highway in Columbus naked with a panda mascot on his head holding a golf club.
Yea, you read it right a man rollerbladed down 670 west through downtown Columbus naked. The video started getting passed around social media where the mystery man can be seen eventually exiting the highway on Niel Avenue. A spokesperson from The Ohio Department of Transportation told NBC4i, “Pedestrians are not permitted on interstate highways, There are signs posted at all the entrance ramps. This is a safety issue.”
No word as to who the mysterious naked man was but he sure gave us a good laugh to wrap up 2020.
Columbus: Naked Man Spotted Skating on Highway! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com