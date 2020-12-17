CLOSE
Feature Story
Rickey Smiley Addresses Messy Headline From AJC About His Radio Show & The Morning Hustle [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley clears up headlines posted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.  Reporter Rodney Ho published an article with the headline, “Headkrack’s morning show replacing Rickey Smiley at Hot 107.9 next month” which Rickey felt was dismissive and messy.  He would rather the headline congratulate The Rickey Smiley Morning show moving to Classix 102.9 while Headkrack’s morning show, The Morning Hustle gets aired on Hot 107.9.

Listen to Rickey break down the headline and congratulate his friend Headkrack’s success.

