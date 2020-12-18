Tom Cruise went off on a rant on the set of Mission Impossible because he felt that the staff were not following COVID protocol. Now it may have backfired. Pictures have surfaced of Cruise not wearing his mask and he may face a lawsuit. In other news, Lil’ Wayne has sold all of his masters including those of Drake and Nicki Minaj.
As we end the year, Rickey Smiley thanks everyone for a successful year of the show!
Lil Wayne Showed Up To 2 Chainz Wedding With LeBron’s Hairline, The Internet Attacked
You Ain’t Slick Lil Wayne 😳 pic.twitter.com/ikmrwYK70X— Keith Brezzy (@keithtoodope) August 19, 2018
Lmao lil Wayne needa go head with them life alert dreads— kyediddy🕺🏽 (@OhMyIts_Kye) August 19, 2018
Why does lil Wayne look like dr carver from the proud family? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LzQiof4KJN— Michelle 🦋 (@elle_lynn682) August 19, 2018
Why does lil Wayne look like dr carver from the proud family? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LzQiof4KJN— Michelle 🦋 (@elle_lynn682) August 19, 2018
Idk why people so shocked at how lil Wayne lookin... he looks EXACTLY how someone on drugs for a long period of time usually look....— 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐩 𝐉𝐮𝐣𝐮𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐦 (@iLoveMeSomeDri) August 19, 2018
time for lil Wayne to let them dreads go.— kels. (@__knf) August 20, 2018
People really going in on Lil Wayne’s Look. I’m just happy my favorite rapper who do drugs made it to 35.— no Chicken-fil-A DEXTER 🔢 (@UNCLE_B00F) August 19, 2018
i love lil wayne but he look like a bed bug https://t.co/hRYNI89MPH— LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) August 18, 2018
Hot Spot: Lil Wayne Sold Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Masters For $100 Million [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com