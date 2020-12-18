CLOSE
Hot Spot: Lil Wayne Sold Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Masters For $100 Million [WATCH]

 

Tom Cruise went off on a rant on the set of Mission Impossible because he felt that the staff were not following COVID protocol.  Now it may have backfired. Pictures have surfaced of Cruise not wearing his mask and he may face a lawsuit. In other news, Lil’ Wayne has sold all of his masters including those of Drake and Nicki Minaj.

As we end the year, Rickey Smiley thanks everyone for a successful year of the show!

 

[caption id="attachment_507346" align="alignnone" width="700"] Source: LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 14: Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage at the Samsung booth at E3 Expo 2016 on June 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Samsung)[/caption] This past Saturday (August 18), 2 Chainz jumped the broom with his longtime love, Kesha Ward and while it was a star-studded event featuring guests like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Monica, Lil Wayne’s appearance became the topic of discussion on social media. The man who once rapped “long hair don’t care” showed up to the Chainz’s wedding looking like he was a few dread locks away from becoming Coolio’s lookalike. For the first time in a long time fans were finally able to see Tunechi without a fitted on his dome and were not ready for what they saw. Weezy F. Baldin.’ https://twitter.com/zekNcashe/status/1030988017434017792 Upon laying eyes on this unforeseen development the internet was quick to pounce on Wayne’s struggle wig with all kinds of jokes while others refused to partake in the slander. Check out the internet’s reactions below and let us know if you think Weezy should holla at Safaree for some hairline advice.

Hot Spot: Lil Wayne Sold Drake & Nicki Minaj's Masters For $100 Million [WATCH]

Photos
