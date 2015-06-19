CLOSE
Cee Lo Planning Album For Later This Year

Cee Lo Green’s camp is laying out plans for his next album.  Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman tells “Billboard” that Cee Lo’s in the “final stages” of completing his fourth solo album, “Heart Blanche.”  While they’re still solidifying the song list, Kallman is hopeful the album can be released by the end of this year.  Meantime, Green’s manager Larry Mestel calls the album one of his best pieces of work he’s ever done.  This will be his first solo album since 2010’s “The Lady Killer.”

