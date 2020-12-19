Need a last-minute gift idea? Well, look no further.

Christmas is right around on the corner, and there is usually one person on your list that you can’t figure out what to get them. Well, Round21, a company that celebrates play and creativity, has a series of mini hoops that are that could be that perfect gift you are looking for.

The mini hoops cost $59.99 each and come with these features.:

EASY TO ASSEMBLE

SHATTERPROOF BACKBOARD FLEXIBLE & DURABLE STEEL RIM

5” MINI RUBBER BALL INCLUDED

EASY SETUP

INCLUDES BACK PADDING TO PROTECT DOORS

LIGHTWEIGHT

MADE FOR INDOOR PLAY, BUT VERSATILE TO TAKE ANYWHERE

The mini hoops also feature custom designs that give each hoop a different vibe based on where the artists call home.

“Miami based artist, “SURGE” (Sergio Quinonez) brings out the fiery passion, energy, and attitude from the games played in the around sand and sun.”

“New York artist Adrian Brandon captures the hopes, energy, and everlasting optimism that New York has for its hometown basketball team. Orange, blue, and white pride runs deep regardless of the stats and facts or the good and bad.”

Designed by Cornelius ‘Hank’ Washington, “Feel the power of your home team crowd. Each character in the “Faces In The Crowd” backboard is unique and loveable, consciously reinforcing the diversity within basketball and how sports brings all of us -regardless of background- together around our favorite team.”

Round21 was founded by former pro-baller Jasmine Maietta, who also has a very extensive resume. Before starting the new lifestyle brand that also sells ping pong paddles, she has worked with Peloton, Under Armour, Marvel, DC Comics, EA Sports, and Samsung, just to name a few.

You can get a detailed look at the hoops that would turn your kid’s bedroom or the office into a basketball court below.

Photo: Round21 / Faces In The Crowd Mini Hoop

Round21’s Pivot Series Mini Hoops Are Perfect Last Minute Gift was originally published on cassiuslife.com