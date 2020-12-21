CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Reportedly Down To Play Dionne The Singer AKA Dionne Warwick Onscreen

The legendary vocalist has proven to be savvy with social media and she reportedly spoke with Taylor about the idea of a potential series.

Billboard Women In Music 2020

Source: 2020 Billboard Women In Music / Getty

Dionne Warwick has become something of a renewed personality via social media as a result of her hilarious tweets and pop culture inquisitiveness. It appears that the legendary singer really knows her stuff because it’s being reported she connected with Teyana Taylor in hopes of getting the New York talent to play her in a docuseries.

Last week, Ms. Warwick posted a video via Twitter asking her legion of fans if they’d watch a docuseries centered on her life [of course we would!] but in the caption of the tweet, she made it clear that Taylor’s her choice as the lead.

TMZ is reporting that Warwick and Taylor hopped on the phone recently to kick around the idea and Taylor, by the account of the sources close to the story, say it could very well be a go.

When Warwick posted her Twitter video, she tagged Netflix in the caption and the mega-streamer definitely responded with “taking notes” so perhaps there’s interest there.

Now that the suggestion is out there in the universe, we’re pretty sure you can’t see it any other way. Let’s hope this comes to fruition sooner than later.

Photo: Getty

