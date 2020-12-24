Ohio
HomeOhio

Columbus Police Chief, Officer Who Killed Black Man “Must Be Terminated”

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan

Source: City of Columbus / City of Columbus

 

Columbus Police Chief Officer Quinlan issued a public statement on Christmas Eve announcing that charges will be filed against Officer Adam Coy, the Columbus officer who fatally shot Andre’ Hill on Tuesday.  Chiefs also recommending that Officer Coy be terminated.

In his statement, Chief Quinlan said, “Today is Christmas Eve.  A time when we should be gathering with those we love.  The family of Andre Hill has nothing to celebrate this holiday.  Someone very important won’t be with them this holiday, or any other.  A Columbus Police Officer is responsible for that.  And that breaks my heart.  This is why today I am announcing action to terminate Officer Adam Coy.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Two charges alleging critical misconduct have been filed against Officer Coy and a hearing will be held before the director of Public Safety Ned Pettus Jr. on Monday.  The decision will be announced after.

Andre Hill is the second black man to die after being shot by a Columbus Police Officer in the month of December.  Officer Coy was responding to a noise complaint when he encountered Hill in a garage and shot him.  Hill was unarmed.

Columbus Cop Who Killed Black Man Holding A Cell Phone Is Placed On Temporary Paid Leave 

Listen to his official statement below:

The Latest:

Columbus Police Chief, Officer Who Killed Black Man “Must Be Terminated”  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 1 month ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 1 month ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 4 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 7 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 8 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close