LeBron & Savannah James Call Out Fake Reports Bronny Hopped In Larsa Pippen’s DMs: ‘Y’all F*cked With The Wrong One Now!’

Lebron & Savannah James

Source: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

LeBron and Savannah James are shooting down all the rumors created by blogs in regards to their son Bronny allegedly shooting his shot at Larsa Pippen.

The mother of three jumped on Instagram Sunday (December 27) and made it clear people had her and her family messed up over false reports and allegations surrounding a minor.

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is the sh*t y’all talking about,” Savannah wrote on her Instagram Story. “At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullsh*t needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

LeBron quickly followed up on his own IG story, writing, “Uh-oh, y’all f*cked with the wrong one now! Good luck. It won’t be cute!”

An erroneous report from Black Sports Online stated the 16-year-old rising basketball star liked Pippen’s Instagram photo and slid in her direct messages. Bronny took to social media early Sunday to call people making more of the situation “weird,” especially after the 46-year-old Pippen made headlines after she was seen with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley, leading to Beasley’s wife Montana Yao filing for divorce. Pippen had filed for divorce from her husband, Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen in 2018.

Larsa took to Twitter on Sunday to defend her name and proclaimed she would be suing Black Sports Online for writing “disgusting lies.”

“I’ll sue the f*ck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo,” she wrote.

RELATED: Happy Anniversary LeBron James And Wife Savannah!

RELATED: LeBron Shows Love To His Philanthropist Wife, Savannah James

LeBron & Savannah James Call Out Fake Reports Bronny Hopped In Larsa Pippen’s DMs: ‘Y’all F*cked With The Wrong One Now!’  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

