CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Keyon Harrold Jr. Speaks Out After White Woman ‘Assaulted’ Him, Teen Son In Viral Video

The Manhattan DA's office said it was investigating the incident.

The jazz musician who filmed a racist encounter with a white woman falsely accusing his teenage son of stealing her iPhone is speaking out after the video went viral.

In a new video, Keyon Harrold Jr. showed his injury that he said he sustained when the unidentified “Karen” assaulted him and his son in New York City on Saturday. He said the white woman’s behavior at the upscale Arlo SoHo hotel was “unacceptable” and called her a “crazy person” while lamenting how she interrupted his time with his son on the day after Christmas.

“This is what happened,” Harrold Jr. said at the start of the new selfie video while showing an open wound on his finger to the camera. “I was definitely assaulted in front of the hotel. I’m a trumpet player so… now my hand’s bleeding.”

The episode unfolded when Harrold Jr. and his son, who were guests at the hotel, came downstairs for brunch. That’s when he said the white woman approached them angrily and aggressively accusing them of stealing from her. Harrold Jr. pulled out his own phone and began to record, eventually capturing what appeared to be the white woman lunging at the father and son and assaulting them. Harrold Jr. said she tackled them.

Her phone was later found in an Uber.

“Because I’m trying to protect my son because of a crazy person saying he took her iPhone and trying to go into his pockets, trying to go into my pockets,” Harrold Jr. said on his new video. “This is unacceptable, unacceptable. On a day when I’m just trying to have a good time with my son. Right here. Unacceptable.”

Watch Harrold Jr.’s video below.

After Harrold Jr.’s family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump called for the white woman to be criminally charged for assault, the Manhattan district attorney’s office confirmed it was investigating the incident.

“Our office is thoroughly investigating this incident,” DA spokesman Danny Frost told the New York Post on Monday.

Harrold Jr. used his verified Instagram account to post the original video of the encounter with the white woman on Sunday.

I hate I have to post this!!!” he wrote alongside the video. “I am furious!!! We see this crap happening all the time, but it hits different when it hits home!!! I typically try to keep things positive, but nothing about this video is positive.”

He said the encounter lasted for more than five minutes and noted that while he and his son were hotel guests, the woman was not. In fact, she had checked out of the hotel days earlier. Still, Harrold Jr. said a man who he identified as the hotel manager “advocates for the lady who is not even a hotel guest, insisting and attempting to use his managerial authority to force my son to show his phone to this random lady. He actually empowered her!!! He didn’t even consider the fact we were actually the guests!”

Harrold Jr. appealed to his followers to help identify the woman and pointed out that his son would be forever traumatized by the encounter.

“No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me. No apologies from the establishment,” Harrold Jr. wrote. “This shit happens so often. It needs to stop!!!”

Watch the original video below.

Crump has set up an online petition on his website and is asking people to sign their names to automatically generate an email to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. urging him to charge the woman.

SEE ALSO:

NYC DA Investigating White Woman Who ‘Attacked’ Jazz Musician, Teen Son In Viral Video

Video Shows Pennsylvania ‘Karen’ Call Lt. Governor’s Brazilian-Born Wife The N-Word

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

25 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

UPDATED: 10:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 28 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. Case and point: The white woman who not only confronted a father -- famous jazz musician Keyon Harrold Jr. -- and his teenage son with false accusations of stealing her iPhone but also allegedly physically attacked them in a New York City hotel in which she wasn't even a guest. The unfortunate encounter took place just one day after Christmas. There are calls for the Manhattan district attorney to charge her criminally for the ugly episode that was captured on a video that went viral. Her phone was later found in an Uber. With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. But they resiliently keep exposing themselves, like in June when a Karen who lives in the Milwaukee area confronted protesters and spit on a teenager. The uncontrollable rage of Stephanie Rapkin toward a young, diverse group of protesters peacefully demonstrating against the kind of racism she was unabashedly displaying got the 64-year-old lawyer arrested not once but twice in the span of as many days. Her's was a special kind of Karening that was recorded on video and went viral for the world to witness the person who became better known as the "Shorewood Spitter." https://twitter.com/DanielBice/status/1269978344495472643?s=20 And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier this year when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Keyon Harrold Jr. Speaks Out After White Woman ‘Assaulted’ Him, Teen Son In Viral Video  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 1 month ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 8 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close