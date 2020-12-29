CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Dept. Of Justice Declines To File Charges Against Cleveland Officers Who Killed Tamir Rice

Sharpton Leads National "Justice For All" March In Washington DC

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

From NewsOne –  Six years after the tragic police shooting of Tamir Rice, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that no charges will be brought against any of the Cleveland Police officers involved in his death.

Due to the DOJ’s decision, the case has officially been closed. In a statement obtained by NPR, the DOJ announced it found a lack of sufficient evidence to “support federal criminal charges against Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.”

The Feds maintained that video footage from the shooting was of poor quality and could not help prosecutors determine what transpired.

According to NPR, Rice’s family was informed of the decision on Monday. In response, Rice’s family attorneySubodh Chandra called the DOJ’s process “tainted” and inquired about additional information in relation to the investigation the Associated Press reports.

“It’s beyond comprehension that the Department couldn’t recognize that an officer who claims he shouted commands when the patrol car’s window was closed and it was a winter day is lying,” Chandra said. “The Rice family has been cheated of a fair process yet again.”

Rice, a central figure of the Black Lives Matter movement, was only 12-years old when he was shot to death by Cleveland police on Nov. 22, 2014. He was playing with a pellet gun when officers arrived at a Cleveland recreation center responding to a 911 call that reported the child was holding a gun and reportedly aiming it at people. Not more than three seconds passed after Loehmann and Garmback’s arrival before Rice was fired upon.

The man who called 911 informed the dispatcher that it was probably a juvenile holding a fake gun, but that information was never told to the officers.

In 2015, an Ohio grand jury declined to indict the officers, although Loehmann was later fired in 2017 after being found “unfit for duty.”

In cases like Rice’s, prosecutors must prove that an officer willfully broke the law rather than being the result of a mistake, negligence or bad judgment, which often shields officers after cases where someone is killed due to excessive force.

The DOJ’s decision follows a devastating trail of closed cases, where Black families who lost a loved one killed by the police are dealt another heartbreaking blow without the pursuit of justice. Rice’s death was especially jarring in the aftermath of Mike Brown and Eric Garner. All three were killed by police in 2014.

SEE ALSO:

Tamir Rice’s Mom Reflects On His 18th Birthday As She Continues Fight Against His Killer

Help [Not] Wanted: No One Will Hire Tamir Rice’s Killer

Andre Hill

98 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

98 photos Launch gallery

98 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 98 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

98 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 8:00 a.m. ET, Dec. 24, 2020 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage is still thriving in 2020 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing should give any American citizen pause as an increasing number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. 47-year-old Andre' Hill was shot and killed by Columbus, Ohio police following the murder of Casey Goodson Jr. Hill was holding a cell phone, not a weapons when his life was tragically taken. https://twitter.com/nbc4i/status/1341952374156496901?s=20 Most recently, police in southeastern Texas killed Joshua Feast by shooting the 22-year-old Black man in the back while he ran away, posing no mortal threat to law enforcement. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1337573103300472832?s=20 Less than a week earlier, police in Ohio killed Casey Goodson Jr. by shooting him in the back after apparently mistaking the Subway sandwiches he was holding for a gun. Whether the shootings were justified or not, the same use of lethal force against Black suspects is rarely seen with white people suspected of doing the same or worse. Case in point: A young Black man named Rodney Applewhite who was looking forward to meeting up with his family in Arizona, was shot and killed by New Mexico State Police en route to their annual Thanksgiving celebration on Nov. 19, according to Searchlight NM. However, Applewhite's family say they have been shut out of receiving information regarding his death, sans a sparse press release by the the New Mexico Department of Public Safety describing the incident. According to police, authorities attempted to pull him over during a traffic stop, to which Applewhite fled. According to authorities Applewhite, 25, attempted to disarm an officer during detainment and was fatally shot. https://twitter.com/DillonBergin/status/1331668726857416704?s=20 On Nov. 13 in Cocoa, Florida officers with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office opened fire at close range at a vehicle that did not appear to be directly threatening the lives of the officers involved. The car was being driven by Sincere Pierce, 18, and had A.J. Crooms, 16, inside as a passenger. Both teenagers died. Dashcam footage suggested there was no need for lethal force. The families of Pieces and Crooms have complained police haven't given them any information about the shooting. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1329156935753592833?s=20 Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was killed on Oct. 3 when police in Waukegan, Illinois, shot at a car he was a passenger in. Police claimed they were forced to shoot in self-defense because the car reversed toward the officer who shot them. However, witnesses said the police officer hit them with his car before he opened fire. Prior to that, officers in Washington, D.C., killed Deon Kay,18, by shooting him in the back. The Metropolitan Police Department defended the officers involved by saying in a press release that "one of the [two] suspects brandished a firearm" while fleeing. (A little more than a week earlier, Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old, illegally armed himself with an assault rifle, brandished it in front of police and lived to tell about it without sustaining any injury.) Protests quickly ensued and the Washington Post reported that some community residents "questioned the police account." https://twitter.com/berniebromanny/status/1301330337524592641?s=20 Kay's killing came one day after the Democrat & Chronicle reported that police in Rochester, New York, suffocated a 41-year-old Black man to death while he was in mental distress months ago. Daniel Prude was "lynched" by police, his brother said about the March 23 incident when cops tried to restrain the naked man who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs. Video of the killing was made public by lawyers representing Prude's family, which has called for the officers involved to be arrested and charged with murder. The video is extremely graphic and should be viewed with disrection. https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1301466316352761856?s=20 Similarly, police in Texas on Aug. 25 killed Damian Daniels, a military veteran who was shot twice in the chest in front of his newly purchased home after cops were dispatched there to perform a wellness check last week on someone they knew suffered from mental illness. The lawyer representing his family said Daniels was a combat veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was previously “the subject of four mental health-related calls” without incident. https://twitter.com/MeritLaw/status/1300772683769171971?s=20 All of the above incidents were preventable, but perhaps none more so than the shooting of Dijon Kizzee, who police targeted for an unspecified "vehicle code violation" while he was riding his bike Monday in Los Angeles. When he fled on foot, police shot him multiple times in the back under the purported guise that Kizzee had a gun. However, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Kizzee's family, tweeted a video of the shooting that threw into question the police's account. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1301238367821205505?s=20 Kizzee's killing came about a week after the death of Trayford Pellerin in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Aug. 21. The 31-year-old was shot and killed as he tried to enter. convenience store, where cops responded to reports of a man with a knife. While details were still being sorted out, it's tough to imagine multiple police officers armed with both lethal and nonlethal weapons who have been trained to de-escalate situations like these legitimately fearing for their lives in the face of a man with a knife. [caption id="attachment_4002256" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trayford Pellerin, at right. | Source: Treneca Pellerin / GoFundMe[/caption] Pellerin was killed just two days before police in Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in his back multiple times. Amazingly, Blake -- who was unarmed when he was shot -- survived his shooting. Those two shootings followed the deadly police violence against Black people like David McAtee, who was killed while demonstrating after the in-custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. McAtee, also unarmed at the time of his death, was a businessman in Louisville, Kentucky, where police had recently killed Breonna Taylor in her own home. McAtee was killed when police and the National Guard recklessly returned fire from people shooting at them, hitting McAtee fatally. It was the latest botched response for a police department buried in scandal. [caption id="attachment_3952732" align="alignnone" width="622"] Source: Twitter[/caption] McAtee's death came days after Floyd was purportedly suspected of forgery, a nonviolent crime that certainly didn't warrant Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin handcuffing him and kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man's neck until he died. On May 6, police in Indianapolis shot and killed Sean Reed, a 21-year-old U.S. military veteran who was unarmed. Unbeknownst to the cops, Reed was live-streaming the episode on Facebook, a circumstance that allowed the police to be recorded joking about the shooting. https://twitter.com/heyarielouise/status/1258190713210036224?s=20   Some of the other victims' names include but certainly aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth.

 

Dept. Of Justice Declines To File Charges Against Cleveland Officers Who Killed Tamir Rice  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 1 month ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 8 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close