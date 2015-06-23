A woman was charged with trespassing on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Calabasas, Calif., home on Monday, reports Us Weekly. The woman, Ariel Archer, 26, was found inside the Smith’s kitchen by a housekeeper, back in March.

Archer was charged with trespassing and refusing to leave private property. She pleaded no contest on Monday, for entering the couple’s home and staying on the premises. A retraining order was issued, which prohibits the woman from coming 150 yards from the family’s home as well as individual members of the the family.

She was also sentenced to three years of summary probation.

The Smith’s weren’t home when this happened. Luckily this all got resolved without major incident. People are nuts.

Woman Charged With Trespassing At Will And Jada’s California Home was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: