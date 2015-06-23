CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Woman Charged With Trespassing At Will And Jada’s California Home

Woman Caught Trespassing At Will Smith's Cali Home

0 reads
Leave a comment
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

A woman was charged with trespassing on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Calabasas, Calif., home on Monday, reports Us Weekly. The woman, Ariel Archer, 26, was found inside the Smith’s kitchen by a housekeeper, back in March.

Archer was charged with trespassing and refusing to leave private property. She pleaded no contest on Monday, for entering the couple’s home and staying on the premises. A retraining order was issued, which prohibits the woman from coming 150 yards from the family’s home as well as individual members of the the family.

She was also sentenced to three years of summary probation.

 

 

The Smith’s weren’t home when this happened. Luckily this all got resolved without major incident. People are nuts.

Woman Charged With Trespassing At Will And Jada’s California Home was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Jada Pinkett Smith , jaden smith , Will Smith , willow smith

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close