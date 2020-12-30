CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Community Leaders Urging Everyone to Stop the Violence as The Death Toll Grows

Easton Town Center

Source: nford / Radio One

The year has been a lot for everyone and for some cities more than others. As the number of deaths continue to grow in the city of Columbus, Community Leaders are urging the people to stop the violence.

No one wants to celebrate the record number of homicides growing in the city everyday. Community leaders like Sean Stevenson are working tirelessly to help stop the violence. They spoke with 10tv new.s ,and said that they believe it’ll only get worse.

“Im not trying to beat a record in homicides, so why not bring it dow all together?” said Stevenson

They received a data sheet from the Division of Police that showed 75.2% of the victims area black, and 81.4% os the suspects are black as well. These number were predicted from Stevenson and Ephraim Laidley Jr.

A different pattern f temperature, education, environment, health and economics may all be contributing to these homicides.

Element of Change is a non-profit that Stevenson and Laidley Jr. created to being upon change in the streets of Columbus.

So what needs to happen next, the Stevenson and his partner said that all community leaders need to come together, and WORK!

19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

Continue reading 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

[caption id="attachment_2549227" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOHN LANDRY / TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption]   It’s only been a couple of days since Casey Goodson was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy in Columbus, Ohio while entering his home on December 4th.  Hundreds of friends, family members, and strangers from all around the metro area took a peaceful stand together to honor Goodson’s legacy and demand justice.  The crowd peacefully marched lead by Goodson’s mother Tamala Payne and Attorney Sean Walton of Walton + Brown LLP from the Franklin County Government center to the Ohio Capital where they gathered for encouraging words, prayers, and chants demanding social justice. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] Deputy Jason Meade claims that Goodson waved a gun at him prompting a confrontation after finishing up an operation in the area.  The alleged confrontation led to Meade shooting Goodson multiple times in the torso and died shortly after.  Goodson’s family claims that he was simply walking into the family home after a dentist appointment with Subway sandwiches in hand.  Goodson did legally have a Conceal Carry Weapon permit and was a proponent of gun safety. The case is currently in the hands of the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, where evidence will be given to a grand jury. RELATED STORY: FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting

Community Leaders Urging Everyone to Stop the Violence as The Death Toll Grows  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 1 month ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 3 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 5 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 7 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 8 months ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close