TRIED IT: African Pride’s Growth Oil Treatment Is A Gift To Dry Natural Hair

If you’re a natural like me, your top priority is to grow a healthy, long mane. While some naturals prefer to wear their tresses out, I’m more partial to protective styles—via wigs and braids. And while I have seen a noteworthy level of growth since going natural almost six years ago, I still struggle with giving my mane the level of hydration that it needs. I’ve even dibbled and dabbled with creams, serums and moisturizers to pick up the slack, all to no avail. Thankfully, things took a turn in the right direction once I got my hands on the African Pride Growth Oil Treatment ($3.19, Sallybeauty.com).

Before I give you the deets on this nourishing hair treatment, let me give you some insight into my routine. My regimen consists of washing, conditioning and applying a leave-in conditioner to my strands every two weeks. I also go the extra mile of oiling my scalp three to four times a week to lock in moisture. Once I’m ready to get a new protective style, I follow the same process while adding a pre-poo and clarifying wash session into the mix.

And while this routine sounds adequate enough to maintain long-lasting moisture, I would find that my strands have a dry feel when taking down my braids and in-between wash days. So, after a conversation with my homegirl, she told me about the wonders of African Pride’s Growth Oil Treatment. It’s said to hydrate, soften and condition the hair and scalp. Not to mention, it helps to improve dryness, manageability and stop breakage. Plus, it can be used on a daily basis. Once I got all the tea, I had to see if this product lives up to the hype.

I kicked things off by applying my go-to pre-poo: a mix of conditioner, grapeseed, peppermint, and jojoba oils to my mane. I covered my hair with a plastic cap and let the mixture work its magic for 30 minutes. Next, I followed up with my shampoo and conditioning duo, The Mane Choice Heavenly Halo Herbal Hair Tonic & Soy Milk Deep Hydration Shampoo & Conditioner ($15.99/each, Themanechoice.com).

Now, my focus is adding the growth treatment to my mane. Since it can be used daily or as a hot oil treatment, I opted for the latter. I applied the oil to my damp strands and covered my mane with a shower cap. I also enlisted the help of my hair steamer to help my hair cuticles open up and allow the oil to deeply penetrate my hair shaft for 10 minutes.

After I rinsed my mane, I noticed how soft and hydrated my strands felt. I literally could run my finger through my hair without feeling any knot, tangles or dryness.

Next, I finished up by applying my favorite leave-in conditioner, Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave In Conditioner ($13.99, Target.com) to my tresses. I let my mane air dry and the rest was history.

Overall, adding the African Pride Growth Oil Treatment did wonders for my mane. Not only is the product budget-friendly, it’s easy to use and works as a multi-functional essential. It feels good to know that my days of dealing with a dry mane are officially over.

TRIED IT: African Pride’s Growth Oil Treatment Is A Gift To Dry Natural Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

