A 60 inch water main has broke and ruptured the streets in the East End of Cincinnati on Riverside Drive at Lumber Street and Bayou Street.

Cincinnati Water Works announced that a boil advisory has been issued for residents who live in 758 to 766 on Steiner Street and 3406 to 3648 on Hillside Avenue as a result of the water main break, fortunately water service is not impacted in the neighborhood.

The Street is unusable and cut off to traffic.