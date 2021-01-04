CLOSE
Eminem: Disses Snoop Dogg On His New Song “Zeus”

Eminem has dissed Snoop Dogg on a new song called “Zeus” but Snoog Dogg is not really fazed by the song calling the song soft.

Via LoveBScott

Snoop Dogg doesn’t seem to think much of Eminem’s new bars about him. In fact, 

On Friday night (Jan. 1), an Eminem stan account on Instagram uploaded an image of the Shady Records founder and Snoop along with the “Zeus” verse in question. In the caption, the account asked its followers if the Doggfather was being too disrespectful when he claimed that he can live without the Detroit rapper’s music during an interview last July. Snoop apparently saw the post and decided to provide his own response to the question.

Check out the verse

“As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me/But just not in my camp,” Eminem raps, “And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/Meh, not really (haha)/I had dog backwards.”

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Close