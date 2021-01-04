This Woman Installed Crochet Faux Locs On Her 6 Hour Flight

There are a lot of things you can accomplish on a six hour flight. Travel enthusiast Cassy Isabella used the mandatory stillness of her flight to Ghana to do a quick crochet install on her hair. In a Reels video posted to her Instagram account, Cassy sits on an airplane with her long, thick hair hanging to her shoulders. After a showing off her crochet needle and hair, she taps the screen to show off her new long, ombre-style faux locs.

In the caption she writes, “When your super powers kick in late but right on time. **Note: I was sitting in premium economy – which means there’s a divider between the seats and only one person beside me-my boyfriend. Hair was detangled at home so no combing/loose hairs flying. I have a habit of running behind on my pre-trip preparations so there’s always something I’m rushing to do last minute. This time it was my hair . What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen/done on a plane?”

There are many reasons why I love Black women, and this is one of them. Cassy created the time to get her hair done, even if it was hundreds of thousands of feet in the air. We are efficient beings. Not only did she finish the task at hand, she slayed her style! A crochet style can take anywhere from 2 to 6 hours, depending on the style, size of the head, and length of the hair. Judging by Cassy’s end results, she’s no stranger to completing beautiful braided styles or extensions on herself.

With social distancing on airplanes, braiding and completing a crochet install is a bit easier than you think. It helps when you’re sitting next to a friend or loved one who won’t fret over the occasional stray hair flying around. I don’t know about you, but I’m here for this kind of efficient working. I’f I’m going to be sitting down for 6 hours, I might as well do my hair. What do you think? Would you do your hair on an airplane?

