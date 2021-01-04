Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested? Black Teen She Attacked Seeking Therapy

It’s been more than a week since a white woman attacked a Black teen and his father after falsely accusing them of stealing her iPhone in a New York City hotel. However, even with the culprit having been identified by name and place of residence and at least one cable news network tracking her down to conduct an interview live on TV, Miya Ponsetta — also known as SoHo Karen — remained a free woman as of Monday afternoon.
Arrest #MiyaPonsetto pic.twitter.com/iuHxttqFMw
— Kel Li (@weluvlivandfitz) December 31, 2020
Video footage shows her living her unbothered and everyday life as Keyon Harrold Jr., her young victim, is reportedly seeking therapy for the very real trauma Ponsetta inflicted on the 14-year-old.
The developments — or lack thereof — have drawn attention to how and when the NYPD, and American police at large, decide to prioritize for arrests.
To be sure, anyone who has been paying attention knows not only Ponsetta’s name but also where she lives in California and, apparently, even her favorite places to go on coffee runs.
So this is #MiyaPonsetto acting like she doesn’t have a care in the world. She needs to be brought to justice for assaulting @keyonharrold son immediately 🤬 pic.twitter.com/6Mutu6W2d5
— jayden justice (@jaydenjustice2) January 4, 2021
She even called into CNN last week and incredulously said that she was the one assaulted, not the father and son, despite video evidence to the contrary.
We know she’s 22 years old. We know she used to be a cheerleader. Hell, we even know about her criminal past of public intoxication, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and unlawful use of a driver’s license. And that was just in the 2020 calendar year alone.
(Not meant to excuse her racist behavior, but anybody want to take a stab at why Ponsetta was out of control that fateful day after Christmas in the lobby of the Arlo Soho hotel, where she was not even a guest at the time? *hiccup* I digress…)
Ponsetta’s even got a court date on Jan. 14 stemming from the DUI, for which she is serving three years of probation.
That means her assault on Harrold Jr. violated the terms of her probation.
That also means that Ponsetta’s contact information — at the very least for her lawyer — is accessible somewhere in the trusty criminal justice system that by now would have made it a point to lock up a Black person suspected of doing way less than separate videos confirm Ponsetta did to Harrold Jr. If CNN, paparazzi and social media sleuths alike can find her, why can’t the NYPD?
An online petition to charge Ponsetta was rapidly nearing its goal of 100,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.
Still, there hasn’t been an arrest since it was reported that Ponsetta assaulted both Harrold Jr. and his namesake famous jazz musician father before tackling the teenager over false claims of theft. (Ponsetta’s iPhone was later found in an Uber.)
NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced Tuesday that the woman could soon be charged with assault, grand larceny or attempted robbery stemming from the incident. That was almost a week ago, though.
“We have a white female, we don’t have her identified yet, or her age, falsely accuse a male black, 14 years of age, for stealing her cellphone,” Harrison said. “Our perpetrator initially started a verbal argument of this accusation and then tried to attack our teenager by grabbing for his phone, grabbing his leg and trying to tackle him. Our victim didn’t suffer any injuries. But his father, who he was with, received slight injuries.”
Harrison spoke too soon, though, as Harrold Jr. is expected to seek therapy to cope with the mental trauma he suffered from the encounter inspired by Ponsetta’s apparent racial profiling.
The teenager’s father told TMZ that the incident has prompted a very negative mental reaction.
“He wonders if he’s good enough to own an iPhone, or whether he’s out of place at a nice hotel” trumpeter Keyon Harrold said. “I have tried to instill dignity in my son. I’m trying to build his ego, because for so long egos of Black men have been shattered.”
For perspective’s sake, in a comparable yet decidedly less violent encounter with a Karen in New York City, it took more than a month for charges to be filed. In that instance, Amy Cooper — who was shown on a viral video racially profiling Black bird watcher Christian Cooper (no relation) on Memorial Day by calling the NYPD and falsely claiming he threatened her — was charged with falsifying a police report.
But the similarities between the Karens ended once Ponsetta decided to employ violence.
SEE ALSO:
New Video Shows ‘SoHo Karen’ Tackle 14-Year-Old Son Of Jazz Musician Keyon Harrold
Keyon Harrold Speaks Out After White Woman ‘Assaulted’ Him, Teen Son In Viral Video
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
1. Arlo SoHo Karen
1 of 25
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
2. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
2 of 25
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
3. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
3 of 25
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
4. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument4 of 25
5. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
5 of 25
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
6. St. Louis 'Karen'6 of 25
7. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
7 of 25
8. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
8 of 25
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
9. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video
9 of 25
Kondescending Kunty Kristy AKA Karen pic.twitter.com/qBHivipJ2j— 👸 You Can Call Me ‘Queen (@OutOfFucksQueen) June 28, 2020
10. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
10 of 25
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
11. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait11 of 25
12. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’12 of 25
13. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
13 of 25
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
14. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"14 of 25
15. Karen's husband
15 of 25
16. Karen's other husband16 of 25
17.
17 of 25
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
18.
18 of 25
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
19.
19 of 25
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Tax the Wealth, All of It. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
20.
20 of 25
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
21.
21 of 25
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
22.22 of 25
23.
23 of 25
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
24.
24 of 25
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
25.
25 of 25
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested? Black Teen She Attacked Seeking Therapy was originally published on newsone.com