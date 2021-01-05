CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 5, 2021: All Eyes On Georgia — Minority Businesses Last to Receive Aid — Your New Year’s Resolution

1. All Eyes On You, Georgia

 

What You Need To Know:

Today’s elections for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats can be a game changer, if it isn’t already. Records have been shattered with more than 3 million early votes cast.

2. Did Trump Commit a Crime in Recorded Call to Georgia Election Leaders?

What You Need To Know:

As America watches and waits for the results of the crucial Senate runoff election in Georgia, Trump’s desperate attempt to overturn the presidential election came to a head late Saturday night.

3. Coronavirus Update: Study Finds Minority-Owned Businesses Were Last to Receive PPP Loans, Behind White-Owned Businesses

What You Need To Know:

A new analysis of data from the Paycheck Protection Program finds that as the pandemic shut down businesses nationwide, thousands of minority-owned small businesses were last to receive funds from the government’s coronavirus relief program.

4. Attorneys for Ahmad Arbery Murder Suspects File Several Motions Including Banning The Term ‘Victim’

What You Need To Know:

On December 30 and 31, the attorneys representing Gregory and Travis McMichael filed several motions for the two who are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Black man Ahmad Arbery as he jogged through a neighborhood near Brunswick, GA almost one year ago.

5. Your New Year’s Resolution Should Be Owning A Gym, Not Going To One

What You Need To Know:

The most popular resolution is getting fit, but maybe it should be growing your wealth.

Photos
Close