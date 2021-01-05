Stacey Abrams Talks Voting Today In Georgia & Why Raphael Warnock Is The Best Candidate [WATCH]

If you live in Georgia and haven’t early voted yet, make sure you get out to the polls today!
Stacey Abrams breaks down why this runoff election is not only important for Georgia but the entire nation. Abrams also discusses how Georgia is handling the pandemic and what she would do if she was the governor. She shares why Raphael Warnock is the best candidate for the US Senate.
Make sure to use your voice and your right to go out and vote.
‘This Is A Crisis’: Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos
“This is ridiculous,” says Anita Heard, a 80-year-old who was first in line to vote at 6 this morning and is still waiting to cast her ballot. “Of course,” she says when I ask her if she plans to stay. “I worked for 40 years — where else am I going?” #gapol pic.twitter.com/4Cd8nwagG9— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 9, 2020
Once again my neighbors in #SWATL are experiencing #VoterSuppression. Polls were supposed to open an hour ago and we are not being admitted. Apparently we don’t have the paper needed for these new voting machines. #votingday #atlanta pic.twitter.com/R0gPxqMaSM— Alyssa Thys (@alyssa_thys) June 9, 2020
Huge downpour just now. And at this Fulton Co. polling location - it seems nobody left the line.— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 9, 2020
Many have been waiting for 2+hours. When I asked how they’re feeling, one woman told me simply: “determined.” #GAPrimary pic.twitter.com/AOpvvuE97h
People are waiting more than three hours to cast ballots in Atlanta. Look at this line 😳 pic.twitter.com/3IbVO6WiGO— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 9, 2020
The is the line to vote at just ONE precinct in Atlanta right now.— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 9, 2020
We need to push back now against having yet another election stolen.pic.twitter.com/NCfXxC7S43
Massive lines, voting machine problems at precincts across metro Atlanta on this primary day. Some voters here at Park Tavern precinct in Altanta have been waiting three hours. pic.twitter.com/ngXvUnKbA1— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 9, 2020
All 12 machines in almost all white Milton are working perfectly. There we're even two voting machine techs there to make sure. No lines, and almost no voters at— audiomagnate🔊 (@audiomagnate) June 9, 2020
Milton Branch Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009#VoterSuppression#GeorgiaVoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/k3de1lOVV8
I’m sorry but I need #GAVoterSuppression to go viral. Once again, my location Cross Keys High School, is down. People have been waiting since 7am. Machines down and no provisional ballots on site. #BLMprotest #BLM #BlackLivesMatter #VoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/DB9fLd3YbQ— De Popuweh Pin🇧🇧 (@TheHonorRebel) June 9, 2020
SHAME ON YOU GEORGIA. FIX THIS NOW! Pittman Park polling location didn’t open until 8:10am. The 1 machine they dedicated to this location is broken. This is what voter suppression looks like. pic.twitter.com/LqajxUOk9B #VoterSuppression #georgia #fultoncounty #atlanta #GAprimaries— REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) June 9, 2020
