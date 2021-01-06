47 year old Andre’ Hill was eulogized by black royalty after being unceremoniously killed by police in Columbus, OH.

On December 22, 2020, Columbus, Ohio, former Policer Officer Adam Coy was responding to a non-emergency call from a neighbor who allegedly witnessed someone sit in an SUV and turn the car on and off. When Coy arrived with guns drawn he asked Andre’ Hill to exit the garage, Hill started walking out of the garage with his cellphone in his hand seconds later he was shot and killed. Bodycam footage of the killing showed many inconsistencies as well as the officers not giving nor trying to get medical attention to Andre’ Hill. Andre’ Hill lost his life for simply trying to bring someone some Christmas money. Adam Coy was eventually fired on December 28, 2020.

January 5, 2021, Andre’ Hill was laid to rest after civil rights legend Reverend Al Sharpton delivered a soul shattering eulogy during Andre’ Hill’s home going service that was Officiated by Bishop Timothy Clarke. Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump also delivered a speech.

Take a look at the video below

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

Andre’ Hill Killed By Columbus Police Laid To Rest, Eulogy By Al Sharpton was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: