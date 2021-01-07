CLOSE
Feature Story
Gary’s Tea: Did Kanye West Have A Thing With YouTuber Jeffree Star? [WATCH]

Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is speaking out to set the record straight.  Back in the day, Brandy and the singer dated back in the day but Morris wanted to be sure the world knew that she was of age.  He described their relationship as a protege situation and once Brandy was of age, they started to date.

In other news, some interesting rumors have sparked between Kanye West and popular YouTuber, Jeffree Star.  Hear what Gary’s Tea says about a possible reason for the Kardashian-West divorce.

 

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy, but after voicing his choice for president Black Twitter left him bopping back out of political conversations. On Tuesday (Aug 11), Kanye West took to Twitter to kick off a tweetstorm showing off various versions of prototypes for his upcoming sneaker silhouettes, sneak peeks at his GAP collaboration, among other ventures and samples before randomly throwing a nod to the North Carolina MC by quoting his now-infamous adlib. “Lesssgoooooooooooo,” Kanye wrote. “Da baby ad lib by the way.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1293397901671108608?s=20 https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1293397972982669312?s=20 As many wondered if Yeezy was once again unraveling online after he sent out a barrage of over thirty tweets last night, DaBaby has officially responded to the shout-out, showing love for Kanye by endorsing him President, before adding that he is voting for him in November. “Warning. Use the ‘let’s gooo’ adlib at your own risk. It makes you unstoppable,” wrote the chart-topping rapper in response. “Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me f*cked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.” https://twitter.com/DaBabyDaBaby/status/1293554787854811140?s=20 https://twitter.com/DaBabyDaBaby/status/1293555371685097472?s=20 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Of course, after the reckless tweet, fans called out the “BOP on Broadway” rapper for blindly supporting Kanye without researching the legitimacy of his candidacy noting that his influence makes the tweet even more dangerous. https://twitter.com/202natt/status/1293574006264692741?s=20 While many were calling out the “Suge” rapper for the ignorant endorsement, others called out the hypocrisy of calling for a boycott over his political choice but not over the fact he has publicly assaulted a woman. https://twitter.com/SHAWNxBEATS/status/1293570693582462980?s=20 This isn’t the first time that Kanye West has used social media to reach out to a younger artist. In July during a since-deleted tweetstorm that led to a temporary separation between Yeezy and wife Kim Kardashian, Ye took a moment to shout out Lil Baby, who he claimed the labels wouldn’t “let him work with.” After the shout out, Lil Baby reportedly took a flight out to Wyoming to work on some music for the severely delayed Donda: With Child. Although DaBaby has yet to respond to the dragging, that didn’t stop Black Twitter from coming with the jokes and knowledge. Check out some of what they had to say below. RELATED NEWS: Rapper DaBaby Expecting a Baby with Another Woman, Denies Cheating on Girlfriend Kanye West Met With Jared Kushner In Colorado, Has Secured 2% of Black Vote Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West Are Acting Like ‘Paid Slaves’ Over Presidential Run HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Did Kanye West Have A Thing With YouTuber Jeffree Star? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close