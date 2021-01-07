Gary’s Tea: Did Kanye West Have A Thing With YouTuber Jeffree Star? [WATCH]

Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is speaking out to set the record straight. Back in the day, Brandy and the singer dated back in the day but Morris wanted to be sure the world knew that she was of age. He described their relationship as a protege situation and once Brandy was of age, they started to date.
In other news, some interesting rumors have sparked between Kanye West and popular YouTuber, Jeffree Star. Hear what Gary’s Tea says about a possible reason for the Kardashian-West divorce.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
DaBaby Endorses Kanye West For President, Black Twitter Drags Him For Da Bumping His Head
DaBaby Endorses Kanye West For President, Black Twitter Drags Him For Da Bumping His Head
1.
1 of 13
To Da Baby @DaBabyDaBaby supporting Kanye for president pic.twitter.com/MOMH8JGhmq— Czezre T. Adams💛🐝 (@CzezreAdams8889) August 13, 2020
2.
2 of 13
Da Baby’s music is not good enough for him to come onto this platform with his millions of followers and openly campaign for Kanye West in the most important presidential election of our lifetimes.— Dretoven (@Blackkout__) August 12, 2020
Please get tf outta here, Johnathan.
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.
5 of 13
nah all jokes aside, where is all this blind loyalty coming from? like what really made da baby say (and most likely, genuinely mean) he gon vote for kanye? ESPECIALLY after his “campaign” antics? I just don’t get it https://t.co/KDahxrD948— Chip BussDown 🍪 (@MrThugChip) August 13, 2020
6.6 of 13
7.
7 of 13
Your name is Da Baby & your brain is developed like a baby. So this is not a surprise or coincidence that Kanye would be the “candidate” of your choice. pic.twitter.com/rYgE2mVAW4— Shaquille Sunflower (@Mindyourslady) August 12, 2020
8.
8 of 13
So.... da baby is so easily influenced by tweets..... this was his reason for voting for kanye????? https://t.co/JqzcOd1y88— celestialc (@kcthree) August 13, 2020
9.
9 of 13
Da Baby and Nick Cannon are the 1% of Black voters supporting Kanye.— Stephanie 😷 (@honesteph) August 12, 2020
10.
10 of 13
Kanye will really tweet out Da Baby adlibs before an album update with no remorse— AJ (@ajexpress01) August 12, 2020
11.
11 of 13
Da baby said he voting for Kanye like we asked him lmaoooo that man still not giving you a feature !!— lucky libra (@andyne1a) August 13, 2020
12.
12 of 13
Da Baby using his platform to say he’s voting for Kanye is not only irresponsible, but down right disrespectful to the Black Community.— Brining The Cash Thinging (@xiiQuan) August 12, 2020
13.
13 of 13
Da Baby just publicly endorsed Kanye and y’all spending y’all big energy criticizing WAP. See how y’all priorities work?— PLAYBOIVELZ (@WyaVelz) August 12, 2020
Gary’s Tea: Did Kanye West Have A Thing With YouTuber Jeffree Star? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com