Rihanna Shows Love To Her Rumored Boyfriend A$AP Rocky By Wearing His Shoe Designs

Word on the street is Rihanna has a new man in her life. The beauty and fashion mogul has been spending lots of time with rapper A$AP Rocky. As a matter of fact, the two were spotted in Barbados for the holidays. As a subtle nod of support to her boo, Rihanna got dressed up in a metallic bikini top, a matching skirt, and a pair of Amina Muaddi x AWGE LSD Thigh-high Ankle Wrap Crystal-Embellished Satin Gladiator Sandals, designed by Mr. Rocky himself.

The Amina X AWGE sandals are part of a collaboration with the rapper’s creative agency, AWGE. The high-end sandals retail for $1,860 and can be purchased online at Saks 5th Ave. Part of a limited edition capsule collection, the shoes feature crystal-embellished straps that encircle the ankle and wrap around from the calf to the thigh. Who better than Rihanna to help these bad boys sell out?

Rihanna has positioned herself as a style guru since the wake of her career. There isn’t a trend she’s tried that hasn’t caught on shortly after. If she’s wearing it, that means you’ve got her stamp of approval. In July of 2020, Rihanna released her own strappy gladiator-style sandals under her Fenty brand, also designed with Amina Muaddi. Looks like we have a good idea of what this Spring and Summer’s must-have sandals are.

Now that we got the details on the shoes out of the way, can we get into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating? The duo have been spotted together a lot lately. Mr. Rocky is a known playboy that admits to having a sex addiction. It’ll be interesting to see how this relationship plays out. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you loving the Amina Muaddi x AWGE sandals worn by Rihanna?

