5 Times Blue Ivy Carter Gave Us Fashion Boss Vibes

Blue Ivy Carter has made legend status before she’s made it to the double digits. Today the child-hybrid of Beyonce and Jay-Z turns 9 years old. Over the years we’ve had the privilege of watching her flourish into a charismatic, funny, stylish, sassy young businesswoman.

Blue Ivy’s fashion choices are better than most adults I know. Even at her age, her wardrobe shows a sense of identity and personal style. When it comes to hair, she alternates between cute braided styles, and ponytails. Her parents allow her to express herself in a way that is chic and age appropriate.

Blue has witnessed her mama’s drive first hand and it looks like she’s taking notes. The mini-mogul is making a name for herself. When she was 8 years old, she became the youngest woman to to receive a BET Award for her collaboration on “Brown Skin Girl”, a single featuring Beyoncé, WizKid and Saint Jhn.

Of all the celebrity kids we get to see grow up, Blue is my favorite. Her vibrant spirit translates on every red carpet, in every music video, and in those rare Instagram appearances. In honor of her 9th birthday, we’re counting down 5 times she showed us fashionable, boss moves.

Slaying with Dad

Can we take a moment to get into the swagger that is Blue Ivy Carter? While attending a basketball game with her dad, she stepped out in a pair of black tights, Fendi boots, long braids, and an oversized denim jacket the read, “Blue is my name,” on the back.

Red Carpet Swag

The 2019 premiere of The Lion King was a major night for the Carter family. Mommy Yonce hit the red carpet with her mini me in matching Alexander McQueen ensembles. Even on the red carpet, Bey makes sure Blue looks stylish yet age appropriate.

Blue Ivy Narrates

Like a true Capricorn, Blue Ivy has shown us how to boss up at such a young age. This past November, author Matthew Cherry announced that the young mogul will narrate the audio version of the book, “Hair Love.”

“Hair Love” navigates a loving relationship between a father and daughter. The book tells the story of Stephen, a Black father, and his journey to learning how to style his daughter Zhuri’s natural hair. Back in February, the animated short-film version of the book won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.

Blue is King

We stan Blue Ivy Carter in this house. Beyoncé really birthed an icon #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/nVcJLwB0mo — Blue Ivy Fan Club (@SwaziFleur) July 31, 2020

In Beyonce’s Black is King, she blessed us with tons of memorable fashion moments. Although the filmed was draped with amazing imagery, some of the highlights included Blue Ivy tapping into her inner queendom. She gave us a mirage of looks that gave us all the feels.

Long Hair Blue

Grandpa Knowles gave Blue a birthday shoutout last year that left us feeling warm and fuzzy inside. Blue Ivy showed off her thick, beautiful inches in an adorable photo of her looking like a clone of her mother. You knew it was a special occasion when your mom allowed you get a silk press. Straight hair was reserved for birthdays, Christmas, and Easter.

