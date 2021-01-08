CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone Speaks with Gayle King

Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman who attacked the black teenager in a New York hotel lobby, sat down with Gayle King just before being arrested.  In the interview, Ponsetto apologizes and admitted she could have handled the situation differently, but the tone quickly changes making excuses for her behavior.

Yeah, the footage shows me attacking his son — attacking him how? Yelling at him? Yes. Okay. I apologized. Can we move on?

Ponsetto went on to accuse the father of the teen, Grammy-winning jazz musician Keyon Harrold, of physically attacking her.  “But at the end of the day, the dad did end up slamming me to the ground and pulling my hair and throwing me and dragging me across the ground.”  Ponsetto also rudely interrupted King as she asked questions throwing her hand up saying, “Alright, Gayle, enough.”

 

Ponsetto was arrested Thursday, January 7th in California when she was pulled over for a traffic stop.  Part two of this interview with air on CBS Mornings on January 11th.

source

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone Speaks with Gayle King  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 days ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close