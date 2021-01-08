CLOSE
Dr. Dre Agrees To Pay Estranged Wife $2 Million In Temporary Settlement

Dr. Dre has had quite the week. With the super-producer suffering, a brain aneurysm and the subsequent robbery attempt as a result of his absence has been quite a bit. And in the midst of all of this, he’s still embroiled in a divorce and alimony battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Young.

But according to TMZthere is at least some headway on that front. For now, Dr. Dre has agreed to pay Young a one-time sum of $2 million while the former couple continues to iron out their final divorce settlement. 

They meet again in April.

This $2 million does not include lawyer’s fees. Nicole Young will figure out how she’ll pay for that herself.

Nicole was requesting not only the $2 million but an additional $5 million to cover her attorney’s fees.

Dr. Dre will continue to cover Nicole’s living expenses in the Malibu home as well as her mother’s home in Pacific Palisades home for the next several months.

He is refusing to pay for the security she maintains.

While the deal was struck between the estranged couple’s lawyers in court, Dre signed the documents from his bed in Cedars Sinai Hospital. 

Up until now, Dre had been paying $293,306 per month in temporary support.

Dre is reportedly recovering from the brain aneurysm after he was rushed to the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. He was taken directly to the ICU.

Shortly afterward, he told fans, through his Instagram, that he was receiving excellent care and should be home soon.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

The Lifetime biopic Surviving Compton — also known as Dr. Dre's ex-girlfriend Michel'le's attempt to write herself back into history after she was literally erased from Straight Outta Compton — aired last night, despite Dre's many attempts to get it shut down. The rap mogul's vicious abuse of Michel'le was front and center in the film (Dre conveniently left those parts out of the blockbuster NWA biopic which he produced), and might very well have changed an entire generation's opinion of Dr. Dre.

