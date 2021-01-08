CLOSE
SOHO Karen Snaps On Gayle King Before Being Arrested In California

If you’re like me, you’ve tired of hearing stories of white people doing outrageous things to Black folk in the street. It’s exhausting and upsetting. And oftentimes, we abandon those stories for the sake of something else. For that reason, we passed on writing about “Soho Karen.” Although by now, I’m sure you’ve heard her story.

Miya Ponsetto is a 22-year-old woman who accused a 14-year-old boy of stealing her iPhone on December 26, 2020. Not only did she suspect him of taking the phone from her, as the boy and his father attempted to leave the hotel in SoHo, Ponsetto physically attacked the child, tackling him to the ground.

The boy did not steal her phone. Sources claim that her hotel was later returned by an Uber driver. 

Thankfully, the boy’s father, jazz musician Keyon Harrold Sr. pressed charges. And authorities had a warrant out for Ponsetto’s arrest.

Before they were able to detain her, she sat down, with her lawyer, for an interview with Gayle King. And things got a little heated during their discussion.

Gayle: Why did you think Keyon had your phone?

Miya: I was approaching the people who had been exiting the hotel because in my mind, anybody exiting may be is trying to steal my phone. I admit, yes, I could have approached the situation differently and maybe not yelled at him like that and maybe not made him feel in some sort of inferior way. Making him feel as if I was hurting his feelings because that’s not my intention. I consider myself to be super sweet. I really never ever meant for it to hurt him or his father, either.

Gayle: Are you saying you were stopping everyone in the lobby?

Miya: Not everyone, just the people in the meantime while the hotel manager was checking the footage, I just wanted to do the best I could.

Gayle tells Miya that for someone who describes herself as “super sweet” that wasn’t necessarily on display during the hotel surveillance video. Miya asked Gayle how she would feel if she had traveled to see her family and her only connection to them as she was alone in New York was “stolen.” Gayle said she wouldn’t have attacked anyone. She asked Miya what she thinks of her behavior.

Miya: I don’t think that’s who I am as a person. I don’t think this one mistake defines me but I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart apologize if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him or if I hurt his feelings or his father’s feelings.

Gayle: I don’t think one mistake defines anybody. But the video seems to show, you did more than just accuse him. The video seems to show that you physically attacked him.

Miya: At the end of the day, the dad did end up slamming me to the ground and pulling my hair and dragging me across the ground, I will say that.

Gayle: It looked like you had just attacked his son.

Miya: The footage shows me attacking his son. Attacking him how? Yelling at him. I apologized. Can we move on?

Gayle: I do think there should be some context to your actions that day.

Miya: Ok, I’m a 22-year-old girl. I don’t…racism…how is one girl accusing a guy about a phone, a crime? Where is the context in that? What is the deeper story here?

Gayle: Miya that is not the problem. You have to at least understand your actions that day. You seem to attached this young boy, this teenager about your phone and then he didn’t even have your phone. That’s the thing. You’re 22 but you are old enough to know better.

Miya: Alright Gayle, enough.

 

Whew chile.

Let us count the foolishness. Homegirl seemed to have completely forgotten that she put her hands on that little boy. And that’s why she is in trouble. It wasn’t about yelling and accusing. She tackled him and his father had every right to get her a$$ off of him in any way he saw fit: hair grabbing and all.

Secondly, white people are experts at infantilizing themselves when they’ve done some foul mess. 22 is not a girl. It is a grown woman. And I hope and pray that the law treats her as such. At 22, able to check into a hotel on your own, you are capable of distinguishing right from wrong. You should know that attacking a child is wrong and illegal and you and a fourteen year old will not be seen as equal peers in the court of law.

And lastly, I can’t understand why Gayle King is the constant recipient of such disrespect. Miya is on national television telling the world she’s “super sweet” yet she couldn’t even hide her nasty attitude long enough for a six-minute clip. She had a lawyer sitting next to her but I don’t know how much good it did. Because she was hellbent on not listening to anyone. That does a lot to explain why she’s in the predicament she’s in today.

She’s gross. And up until today, I was saddened to hear about all of the media attention she had received since the assault in the hotel.

Thankfully, after the interview, Ponsetto was arrested in California in connection to the assault. They caught her during a traffic stop near Los Angeles. According to CBS, they had to pull her out of the car when she refused to exit the vehicle. In their attempt to remove her, she tried to slam a car door on the deputy’s leg. She will likely face charges of resisting arrest.

Ponsetto’s attorney Sharen H. Ghatan said, “Miya has not grasped the severity of her circumstances. She is expressly disregarding advice and has gone rogue. I had an in-person meeting with Miya today, and after seeing her in person, I was able to determine she is simply unwell. She is emotionally and mentally fragile. I was forced to cancel national interviews due to my concern of her wellbeing and lack of understanding of the process. I am here to guide her as legal counsel – but if she is unwilling to take my advice, there is not much more I can do.”

I’m not entirely sure why Miya doesn’t grasp what’s happening to her because this is not the first time she’s had interactions with law enforcement.

Last year alone, she was arrested twice for a DUI. She was also arrested with her mother in February for being drunk in public at another hotel in Beverly Hills.

Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison

UPDATED: 9:45 a.m. ET, Dec. 18 — A man who spent 19 years in prison was exonerated this week after it was determined his conviction was based on false testimony and suspicious evidence that may have centered on a police coverup. Termaine Joseph Hicks on Wednesday became the latest Black person in a growing list of exonerated people who were freed from prison after being falsely accused. The 45-year-old man is one of at least 16 people whose questionable convictions are being revisited by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. https://twitter.com/RealJusticePAC/status/1339729592538386432?s=20 Hicks was accused of raping a woman who he says was attacked before he heard her cries for help and went to assist her in 2001. That’s when police arrived on the scene and promptly shot Hicks in the back, claiming he had a gun. The jury that convicted Hicks never saw evidence that would have presented reasonable doubt he committed the crime. Namely, video surveillance that contradicted police accounts, including cops’ assertion they shot Hicks in the abdomen, was never presented during the trial. “False testimony was used,” Patricia Cummings, chief of the Conviction Integrity Unit, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And I believe it’s impossible to say that did not contribute to the conviction.” Hicks will now finally have a chance to be reunited with his family for the holidays and get to meet his 2-year-old grandson. His story mirrors that of too many other Black men. MORE: ‘Englewood Four’ Agree To $31 Million Settlement In Chicago Wrongful Conviction Case Case and point: Clifford Williams and his nephew Nathan Myers spent 43 years in prison for a murder that they did not commit. According to the Florida Phoenix, the uncle and nephew were convicted of fatally shooting a woman named Janette Williams, who was not related to either of the men, in her bedroom in 1976. Williams and Myers’ convictions were found to be based on one witness’ account: the victim’s partner. There was also no forensic evidence to corroborate the witness’ testimony. A man named Nathaniel Lawson later confessed to killing Williams in a drug dispute. It was later discovered that the bullets that killed Williams came from outside of her window, not inside of her home, according to the report. Attorneys from the Innocence Project of Florida represented the men and led them to freedom in March of 2019. In January, the Florida House committee approved of the compensation bill (HB 6507) sponsored by state Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, which will award Williams with $2.15 million – $50,000 for each year he spent in prison, according to the Destin Log. https://twitter.com/tizzywoman/status/1220316337999941633 A man named Calvin Bright walked free after serving 25 years in a Washington, DC prison for a double murder that he did not commit. According to a report from the Associated Press, Bright was convicted of first-degree murder in 1994 for the shooting deaths of Tammy Peay and William Ramsey. However, Bright’s lawyers had no knowledge of a letter from DC police, which named another man as a suspect in the murders, and according to his legal counsel could have changed the entire trajectory of his case. The report says Bright maintained his innocence and recently passed a polygraph test, which questioned if he committed the murders. Bright was originally sentenced to 65 years to life but reached a settlement with the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office and his sentence is now “time served,” according to WUSA9. Per the agreement, he also cannot sue for his wrongful conviction. https://twitter.com/JessArnoldTV/status/1227787543564951553 A case was recently dropped against two New Jersey men serving life sentences for a double murder after an appeals court discovered new evidence that “powerfully undermines” the testimony given by a lone witness in the case, according to a report from NJ.com. Kevin Baker and Sean Washington have spent 25 years in prison for a 1995 double murder at a housing complex in Camden, New Jersey that they both have maintained their innocence on. Baker and Washington were convicted after being on trial for only two days. A woman named Denise Rand, who testified in the case, told jurors that she was high on crack cocaine when she witnessed Baker and Washington approach Rodney Turner and Margaret Wilson, shooting them both in the head. https://twitter.com/cpsj/status/1224827500565495809 A three-judge appellate dropped the case in December, stating that the witness “vacillated on many aspects of her narrative.” Baker said he was not near the scene when the incident took place. Washington said he discovered the bodies and called 911. The 911 call surfaced years later. The evidence also proved the men’s innocence as “ballistics and forensics testing that showed the victims were killed by a single shooter while lying in the courtyard — not by two shooters while standing upright, as Rand had testified,” according to NJ.com. The appeals court also determined that the evidence, in addition to Washington’s 911 call, would result in a different verdict from the jury. Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said on Tuesday that neither Baker nor Washington will be retried for the crime. The office additionally said that the notice of reinstating their convictions will be retracted. Last month, Theophalis Wilson was freed from prison after serving 28 years for a triple murder that he did not commit. The Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas exonerated the 48-year-old and ordered for his immediate release following a judge tossing his conviction due to “serious misconduct by the prosecution, an ineffective defense and a witness who supplied false testimony,” according to a Philadelphia ABC affiliate. https://twitter.com/NBCPhiladelphia/status/1219849934549192704 In November 2019, Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart from Baltimore were freed from prison after 36 years for a wrongful murder conviction. They were accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old DeWitt Duckett after allegedly trying to rob him of his Georgetown University Starter jacket in 1983. Police arrested the three teens on Thanksgiving Day that year, and they were later convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors later admitted that the case “encouraged false witness testimony and ignored evidence of another assailant.” Deandre Charles, who was 15 years old at the time, was accused of gunning down Rabbi Joseph Raksin in August 2014. Evidence in the case used by prosecutors included a faulty suspect sketch, which looked like it could have been the work of a middle schooler. The police claimed that Charles’ DNA was on the murder weapon and the getaway vehicle. Investigators also said cellphone records indicated that the teenager was near the crime scene. However, the circuit judge presiding over the case criticized the prosecutor for its circumstantial evidence that fell apart. He ordered the prosecutor to release Charles on bail in March 2016. The district attorney dropped the charges in January 2017. In 2002, the now-Exonerated Five, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were released from prison after being wrongfully convicted of crimes related to the rape of a white woman, Trisha Meili, in Central Park in 1989. The men, who were teens between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time, became labeled the Central Park Five. The prosecution of the teens was based on confessions they made after being interrogated by police, with neither counsel nor parents present. Their convictions were vacated after Matias Reyes, a convicted murderer and serial rapist serving a life sentence in prison, confessed to the crime in 2001. They were exonerated in 2002. Following their release, the five men filed a lawsuit against the City of New York for malicious prosecution, racial discrimination, and emotional distress, and received a $41 million settlement. They also sued New York State for additional damages. The lawsuit was settled in 2016 for $3.9 million. The list of Black men, women and teens who have faced wrongful convictions from prosecutors after being unjustly arrested and accused by corrupt police officers is far too long. The stripping of their freedom and taking them away from their families, while also embedding a deeply rooted trauma is something they will likely never forget. See below for more.

SOHO Karen Snaps On Gayle King Before Being Arrested In California  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

