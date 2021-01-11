CLOSE
Cleveland Browns Celebrated Historic Win on FaceTime With Coach Stefanski

Wild Card Round - Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: Justin K. Aller / Getty

The Cleveland Browns for the first time in 18 years made the playoffs by defeating their arch nemesis the Pittsburgh Steelers then to make the occasion even grander they played their first playoff game against their long time rivals by taking the field on the Steelers home turf.  A stadium that the Browns hadn’t won in since October 2003.  Even though 2020 unleashed another obstacle for the Browns with the pandemic, 2021 has unleashed blessings on the Cleveland Browns by scoring in within minutes of taking the field before defeating the Pittsburgh Stealers 48 to 37 in a game that hardly anyone around the NFL gave betting chance of winning.  Especially when the Brown’s Head Coach that led them to the promise land was forced to watch the game from home due to COVID-19.

But you couldn’t have thought the Cleveland Brown’s players were going to party without their leader, did you, especially when we live in a world where we are all just a cell phone, Alexa device or FaceTime away.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the Browns FaceTime called coach Stefanski after the historic 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.  Read More

“The postgame locker room, we had a bunch of guys on FaceTime on,”

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Cleveland Browns Celebrated Historic Win on FaceTime With Coach Stefanski  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

